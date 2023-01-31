Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Ishan Kishan was seen teasing Prithvi Shaw as team arrived in Ahmedabad for Decider | INDvsNZ

Nidhi Singh
Ishan Kishan was seen teasing Prithvi Shaw as team arrived in Ahmedabad for Decider | INDvsNZ
Image Source- News18
Ind vs NZ T20 Series: Hardik Pandya and the team has arrived in Ahmedabad for the decider, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday between India and New Zealand. The 2nd T20I match at Lucknow was a low-scoring affair. Team India had to chase the score of 99 runs only and they scored 101 runs with one ball left. On Monday, Ishan Kishan was seen teasing Prithvi Shaw and tried to pull off his cap but the trick failed as Shaw resisted while getting welcomed by the hotel official.

The BCCI also shared a video of their arrival on Twitter and wrote, “Hello Ahmedabad. We are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series.”

In the previous match, Suryakumar Yadav carved out a noteworthy win on that unpredictable pitch after New Zealand bowlers took the game into their hands at Lucknow.

Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation,

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played so far. I don’t mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier,”

India lost in the first match but won the second match of this T20I series of Ind vs NZ. Now the series decider will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Team India Jersey - KreedORead More | Top 10 Best Indian Jerseys of all time

