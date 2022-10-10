Ishan Kishan delivers fan-note to Shardul Thakur Post-Match | #IndvsSA- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian Cricketer Ishan Kishan delivers a special fan note to Shardul Thakur after India beat South Africa in the 2nd ODI on Sunday.

Ishan gave an outstanding performance of 93 runs in 84 balls in the second ODI against South Africa, at Ranchi on Sunday. After the victory of India, Ishan Kishan meets his family members and local fans.

The video signs out with Ishan Kishan giving the fan note to Shardul Thakur and the latter posing with the note.

BCCI tweeted a video with the caption, ‘Fan interactions with local lad,’ where the cricketer is seen engaged in a joyful interaction and revealing later that a fan handed him a special note for cricketer Shardul Thakur.

Ishan said

“Fans in Ranchi not only love me but there is love for others as well,” and addressing the audience and reads out the note, “SHARDUL THAKUR 54 and there’s a heart, so good!”

The cricketer further also reveals how he was touched by the fan’s fondness,

“The way the fan requested me, please give this to Shardul Bhai, I said, give it to me, I’ll deliver it and tell him that a big fan of his has given this.”

