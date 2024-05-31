Friday, May 31, 2024
Is WWE Wrestling Real or Fake? The Controversy Unraveled

Image Source: Khel Now
Image Source: Khel Now
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
6 mins read
Updated:
The world of professional wrestling, particularly World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has captivated audiences for decades. Spectacular athleticism, larger-than-life characters, and intense storylines draw millions of fans into the squared circle. But a question that lingers for many is: Is WWE fake or real? The answer, as with professional wrestling itself, is complex and nuanced.

Theatrics and Predetermined Outcomes

Image Source: 411mania.com
Image Source: 411mania.com

WWE readily admits that its product is not a legitimate sporting competition. Matches are scripted in advance, with outcomes predetermined by creative teams. Wrestlers rehearse their moves to minimize the risk of serious injury and ensure a captivating performance. The high-flying maneuvers, devastating slams, and dramatic falls are meticulously choreographed to create an illusion of a real fight.

What is the proof of WWE being Fake & Scripted?

Nearly all of the more sophisticated WWE fans are aware that WWE shows are not actual competitions. WWE is essentially a scripted, semi-choreographed entertainment performance theater with storyline-driven matches. The CEO and owner of WWE, Vince McMahon, made this predetermined aspect of professional wrestling public in 1989. His product is marketed as sports entertainment that uses drama and action from wrestling to keep viewers entertained. Aside from this, there are other situations in which you witness wrestlers striking other wrestlers in a way that doesn’t appear to hurt, but the victim of the strike acts as though he is suffering serious injuries. While the professional wrestling lexicon refers to these as “botches,” which denotes an error, they actually expose the truth to the audience.

Also Read | The WWE Impact: Wrestling's Journey into Mainstream Pop Culture

The Art of Kayfabe

This predetermined nature is protected by a concept called “kayfabe.” Kayfabe refers to the portrayal of wrestling storylines and events as real, even though they are scripted. Wrestlers maintain their personas not only in the ring but also in interviews and public appearances, blurring the lines between reality and entertainment.

What is Kayfabe?

Image Source: Cageside Seats
Image Source: Cageside Seats

In professional wrestling, the term “kayfabe” refers to portraying a staged performance as real or authentic. It also refers to maintaining the persona you present to the audience. Professional wrestlers, including those in the WWE, have gimmicks, and they behave accordingly. John Cena, for instance, is constantly fighting for good and against evil wrestlers because he is seen as a good man and a hero. Gimmicks are used by wrestlers as a way to project an on-screen persona, which improves the plot. Wrestlers are known to occasionally shatter kayfabe and reveal their true selves to the public.

What is real in WWE then?

The action that you witness in WWE is 100% authentic. WWE wrestlers follow a script when fighting each other in real life. They make sure their punches, kicks, and clotheslines are not lethal before delivering them. Wrestler’s body is covered in genuine bruises and scars that were not artificially created with makeup. Additionally real is the blood you see on the screen. But sometimes the means of bringing it about is phony. Numerous professional wrestlers in the WWE have admitted to using blades covertly to release blood. However, there have also been cases where WWE wrestlers have suffered actual injuries. One famous instance of this is when the Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the steel structure of “Hell in a Cell.

Athleticism and Pain are Real

Image Source: givemesport.com
Image Source: givemesport.com

However, to dismiss WWE as entirely fake would be a gross misconception. The athleticism required of wrestlers is undeniable. They perform high-risk maneuvers, endure grueling training schedules, and grapple with the constant threat of injuries. The pain experienced by wrestlers is very real, even if the outcomes are predetermined. Bumps, bruises, and even broken bones are common occurrences in the unforgiving world of professional wrestling.

Also Read | 12 Best Bodies in WWE History: Revealing the Ultimate Physiques in the Ring

The Importance of Storytelling

Image Source: parentmasa
Image Source: parentmasa

WWE’s success lies in its ability to weave compelling narratives. Rivalries are carefully crafted, good versus evil storylines unfold, and unexpected betrayals keep fans engaged. The scripted nature allows for dramatic moments, emotional journeys for characters, and shocking swerves that leave audiences wanting more. WWE wrestlers are not just athletes; they are actors who embody larger-than-life personas and bring these stories to life.

The Evolution of Professional Wrestling

Professional wrestling has always walked a tightrope between athletic competition and theatrical performance. The early days were often billed as legitimate contests, but with time, the scripted nature became more apparent. WWE has embraced this evolution, branding itself as “sports entertainment” and focusing on the entertainment value of its product.

The Debate Continues

Image Source: buffs.keystoneuniformcap.com
Image Source: buffs.keystoneuniformcap.com

The “fake vs. real” debate surrounding WWE is likely to continue. For some, the predetermined outcomes diminish the legitimacy of the sport. Others appreciate the athleticism, storytelling, and spectacle that WWE offers. Ultimately, whether you view WWE as a theatrical performance, or a unique form of athletic entertainment is a matter of personal preference.

Beyond the Ring: The Physical and Mental Toll

While the athleticism is undeniable, the physical toll on wrestlers is a serious concern. The relentless schedule, high-impact maneuvers, and potential for injuries can lead to long-term health problems. Additionally, the psychological demands of maintaining a character and performing under pressure can be significant. WWE has made strides in improving wrestler safety and well-being, but the physical and mental strain remain inherent risks in this demanding profession.

The Future of WWE

WWE | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

WWE continues to adapt and evolve to maintain its popularity. The rise of social media allows for more direct interaction between wrestlers and fans, blurring the line between kayfabe and reality. The integration of mixed martial arts (MMA) styles and a focus on athleticism alongside storytelling suggest a potential shift in the industry. The future of professional wrestling, and WWE in particular, remains to be seen, but its ability to entertain and captivate audiences seems certain to continue.

Conclusion

WWE is neither a legitimate sporting competition nor a purely scripted performance. It exists in a unique space, blending athleticism, storytelling, and theatrics to create a captivating spectacle. Understanding the predetermined nature, the artistry of kayfabe, and the very real physical and mental demands placed on wrestlers allows for a more nuanced appreciation of the world of professional wrestling. Whether you cheer for the heroes, boo the villains, or simply marvel at the athletic feats, WWE’s ability to entertain millions is undeniable.

Also Read | 10 Best WWE Merchandise to Buy | Collectibles Every Fan Should Own

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is WWE a real sport?

WWE does not qualify as an actual sport in the real sense. It is something closer to sports entertainment, whereby the matches are well planned, and the results are already written beforehand.

Is the audience aware that WWE is scripted?

Of course, WWE has openly admitted that the events are preplanned entertainment, and most fans watch for the entertaining storylines and high-end athletic performances.

Are the wrestlers really fighting?

While the athletic physicality in WWE is real, the wrestlers are not competing spontaneously to defeat each other. Instead, they perform a choreographed series of moves to advance a storyline.

Do WWE wrestlers get hurt? 

Of course, as much as WWE is predetermined with its scripts, the wrestlers are exposed to injuries as well. The gymnastics moves they perform are greatly challenging and can even cause one an injury.

