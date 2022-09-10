IRONMAN 70.3: Returns to Goa | Commences on 13th Nov – Full Details Here

- Advertisement -

India’s most anticipated endurance challenge IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Goa is set to take place at the iconic Miramar Beach on November 13, 2022. It is one of India’s first endurance races since the pandemic, with participants completing a 90km bike ride, 1.9km swim and 21km run across some of Goa’s most beautiful locations.

Its inaugural edition was held in 2019 and saw the participation of over 1,100 triathletes from Switzerland, France, Singapore, Germany, Australia, Qatar, Japan, and others. It has been organized by Yoska, a Bengaluru-based digital health and fitness platform and strategic partner of IRONMAN in India.

Deepak Raj, 22-times IRONMAN finisher, co-founder, and CEO of Yoska said,

“We are delighted to announce the return of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa which will be held in November this year. We are continuing to build on our success from the first edition in 2019 which received an overwhelming response from the triathlon community in India and abroad. are truly excited to move forward to host the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa 2022 in its full glory.”

Ironman 70.3 Goa Schedule

Ironman 70.3 Goa is scheduled to be held on 13 November 2022.

Scott Sports India partners with Ironman 70.3 Goa

Scott Sports India has partnered with Ironman 70.3 Goa as their Official Motorcycle Partner. Scott Athletes Vinolee Ramalingam, Amit Samarth, and Mahesh Lourembam who had bagged the 3rd position in Ironman Goa 2019 will be seen participating this season.

This year, around 1,200 triathletes will compete in this mega event. Ironman 70.3 Goa will witness around 37% participation from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka at 14%, Haryana at 9%, New Delhi at 6%, and so on. This year, we will also get to see participation from Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir as well.

Jeff Edwards, Managing Director – Asia, IRONMAN Group said

“We are excited that IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is returning in 2022! We look forward to celebrating with our athletes in Goa and the region, as they pursue their best performance on race day. As international travel continues to open, we cannot wait to welcome the return of IRONMAN racing to India,”

