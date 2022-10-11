Irfan Pathan spreads cuteness, shares adorable pictures of his younger son | #IrfanPathan #IrfanPathanSon- KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Irfan Pathan spreads cuteness, shares adorable pictures of his younger son

By Sneha Ghosh
Irfan Pathan younger son
Image Source: Twitter
Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan shared adorable pictures of his younger son, Suleiman Khan on social media on Monday. Pathan tweeted the pictures as well as shared the same via a reel on Instagram. “Introducing mini-me to the world. SULEIMAN KHAN #FATHERSON,” the veteran cricketer wrote as the caption of the posts.

Fans flooded the comment section with affectionate messages. He also attached his picture with curly hair along with Suleiman’s pictures to which the fans compared the striking resemblance of the father-son duo, especially the hair. Pathan also replied to several comments from the fans.

http://

Irfan Pathan was active during the Road Safety World Series and Legends League Cricket. He played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series and Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket. He was also in the role of skipper for Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket.

Sneha Ghosh
