Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterIrfan Pathan revealed the reason for tweet against Pakistani fans | KreedOn...

Irfan Pathan revealed the reason for tweet against Pakistani fans | KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Irfan Pathan revealed the reason for tweet against Pakistani fans- KreedOn
Image Source: NDTV Sports
- Advertisement -

Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan revealed the reason for his cryptic tweet criticizing Pakistani fans on Wednesday. Irfan revealed in his recent tweet that he was upset by the behavior of Pakistani fans after their win against New Zealand.

Irfan posted two tweets on Wednesday after Pakistan won against New Zealand. He wrote, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai.” Pathan wrote in the second tweet, “And this is not for the player. NEVER.” 

-- Advertisement --

Replying to Irfan, Pakistani cricketer Imran Nazir tweeted that he was sad to see such a tweet. Irfan Pathan then revealed the reason for his earlier tweet. He wrote, responding to Nazir, “You would have been saddest to see the behavior of some of Pak fans at the ground after the win.”

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, Team India lost the semi-final match against England on Thursday. Pakistan will now play the final match against England on Sunday. After India’s 10-wicket loss against England, Careem Pakistan (a Dubai-based super app for multiple operations) mocked Irfan Pathan for his tweet and also replied. Careem Pakistan also tagged Zomato to the tweet and wrote, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin ‘FINAL’ apke bas ki baat nahi hai.”

-- Advertisement --

Motivational Sports Movies on Disney+ Hotstar | Top 10 sports motivational movies- KreedOnRead more | Top 10 Best Motivational Sports Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleHardik Pandya posted emotional tweets after Team India was knocked out of the T20 WC 2022
Next articleTop 20 Best Sports Movies & Documentaries on Amazon Prime | Binge Watch Your Favorite Content Today

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Ind vs SA head to head- KreedOn

India vs South Africa Head to Head Stats | Ind vs...

Cricket
Stephen Fleming commented on Rohit Sharma’s struggles during T20 WC | Guinness World Record mocks Team India- KreedOn

Stephen Fleming commented on Rohit Sharma’s struggles during T20 WC |...

KreedOn Banter
bat grip- KreedOn

Types of Cricket Bat & Ball Grips | Know The Best...

Cricket
ind vs sa 3rd t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match |...

Cricket Predictions