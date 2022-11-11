Irfan Pathan revealed the reason for tweet against Pakistani fans | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan revealed the reason for his cryptic tweet criticizing Pakistani fans on Wednesday. Irfan revealed in his recent tweet that he was upset by the behavior of Pakistani fans after their win against New Zealand.

Irfan posted two tweets on Wednesday after Pakistan won against New Zealand. He wrote, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai.” Pathan wrote in the second tweet, “And this is not for the player. NEVER.”

And this is not for the player. NEVER. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Replying to Irfan, Pakistani cricketer Imran Nazir tweeted that he was sad to see such a tweet. Irfan Pathan then revealed the reason for his earlier tweet. He wrote, responding to Nazir, “You would have been saddest to see the behavior of some of Pak fans at the ground after the win.”

You would have been saddest to see the behaviour of some of pak fans at the ground after the win. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, Team India lost the semi-final match against England on Thursday. Pakistan will now play the final match against England on Sunday. After India’s 10-wicket loss against England, Careem Pakistan (a Dubai-based super app for multiple operations) mocked Irfan Pathan for his tweet and also replied. Careem Pakistan also tagged Zomato to the tweet and wrote, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin ‘FINAL’ apke bas ki baat nahi hai.”

Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin 'FINAL' apke bas ki baat nahi hai. Cc: @zomato https://t.co/bdtVHtH0MO — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 10, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Read more | Top 10 Best Motivational Sports Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport