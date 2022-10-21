Ireland vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC WC T20 match | IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction: The West Indies and Ireland will face off in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This game will determine who will play in the SUPER-12. The winner advances, while the loser’s world cup run comes to an end. Check out Dream11 Fantasy Team picks for the West Indies vs Ireland qualifier match below. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the IRE vs WI encounter.
In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IRE vs WI T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.
Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IRE vs WI T20 match.
IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup – Match 11 | Complete Details
|Match
|ICC T20 World Cup – IRE vs WI
|IRE vs WI Match Date
|Friday, October 21st, 2022.
|IRE vs WI Match Time
|9:30 am IST
|Venue
|Blundstone Arena
Complete match analysis by experts for IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup Group match 11
Key Players in Form in IRE vs WI teams
- Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher
- West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holders, Kyle Myers
Weather conditions in IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup match 11
The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.
IRE vs WI T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts
Blundstone Arena has historically been a batting-friendly venue, and this match should be no exception.
Toss factor in IRE vs WI T20 World Cup
Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.
Venue stats – Blundstone Arena
- Total T20 matches – 5
- Matches won Batting First – 4
- Matches won Batting second – 1
- Average first innings score – 176
- Highest score – 213
- Lowest score – 118
IRE vs WI head-to-head
- Played: 7
- Ireland won: 2
- West Indies won: 3
- Draw: 2
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.
Probable Playing XI for IRE in IRE vs WI T20 World Cup Match 11
A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, PR Stirling, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, L Tucker, MR Adair, GH Dockrell, J Little, BJ McCarthy.
Probable Playing XI for WI in IRE vs WI T20 World Cup Match 11
Nicholas Pooran(C), Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, AJ Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, OC McCoy, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks
IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match
IRE vs WI – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)
Johnson Charles (c), Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, George Dockrell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Curtis Campher, Alzari Joseph (vc), Obed McCoy, Joshua Little.
IRE vs WI – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)
Lorcan Tucker, Matthe Cross, George Dockrell, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Michael Leask, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Mark Watt
Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match
Lorcan Tucker: has been decent in wicketkeeping front, making him the obvious choice.
Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team
George Dockrell: has decent stats in the T20. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.
Curtis Campher: scored 24 runs in the previous match. He’ll be looking to score more against a tough Scotland side.
All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match
Gareth Delany: will be looking to secure a win against Scotland, who scored 24 goals in the previous match.
Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction
Joshua Little: The Irish team’s strike bowler is Joshua Little. On Australian fields, he should be capable of producing some bounce thanks to his medium-pace left arm.
Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction
Curtis Campher
Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team
Kyle Mayers
Must pick for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction
- Andrew Balbirnie
- Curtis Campher
- Gareth Delany
- Nicholas Pooran
- Kyle Mayers
Risky choices for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction
- Odean Smith
- Conor Olphert
Who will win today’s IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup match?
West Indies are the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big