Ireland vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC WC T20 match | IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction: The West Indies and Ireland will face off in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This game will determine who will play in the SUPER-12. The winner advances, while the loser’s world cup run comes to an end. Check out Dream11 Fantasy Team picks for the West Indies vs Ireland qualifier match below. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the IRE vs WI encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IRE vs WI T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IRE vs WI T20 match.

IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup – Match 11 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – IRE vs WI IRE vs WI Match Date Friday, October 21st, 2022. IRE vs WI Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Blundstone Arena

Complete match analysis by experts for IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup Group match 11

Key Players in Form in IRE vs WI teams

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holders, Kyle Myers

Weather conditions in IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup match 11

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IRE vs WI T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

Blundstone Arena has historically been a batting-friendly venue, and this match should be no exception.

Toss factor in IRE vs WI T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Blundstone Arena

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 4

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 176

Highest score – 213

Lowest score – 118

IRE vs WI head-to-head

Played: 7

Ireland won: 2

West Indies won: 3

Draw: 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Probable Playing XI for IRE in IRE vs WI T20 World Cup Match 11

A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, PR Stirling, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, L Tucker, MR Adair, GH Dockrell, J Little, BJ McCarthy.

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for WI in IRE vs WI T20 World Cup Match 11

Nicholas Pooran(C), Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, AJ Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, OC McCoy, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IRE vs WI – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Johnson Charles (c), Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, George Dockrell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Curtis Campher, Alzari Joseph (vc), Obed McCoy, Joshua Little.

IRE vs WI – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Lorcan Tucker, Matthe Cross, George Dockrell, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Michael Leask, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Mark Watt

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Lorcan Tucker: has been decent in wicketkeeping front, making him the obvious choice.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

George Dockrell: has decent stats in the T20. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.

Curtis Campher: scored 24 runs in the previous match. He’ll be looking to score more against a tough Scotland side.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Gareth Delany: will be looking to secure a win against Scotland, who scored 24 goals in the previous match.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Joshua Little: The Irish team’s strike bowler is Joshua Little. On Australian fields, he should be capable of producing some bounce thanks to his medium-pace left arm.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Curtis Campher

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Kyle Mayers

Must pick for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Andrew Balbirnie

Curtis Campher

Gareth Delany

Nicholas Pooran

Kyle Mayers

Risky choices for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Odean Smith

Conor Olphert

Who will win today’s IRE vs WI ICC T20 World Cup match?

West Indies are the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.

Read More | Mankading | List of all Mankading in Cricket History

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport