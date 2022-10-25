Ireland vs England Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC 2022 – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: England and Ireland will square off in the 20th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Given their recent performance in T20I cricket, England will be the favourites to win the match. Ireland, on the contrary, put a great deal of emphasis on qualifying for the tournament’s second round. But they are already down after losing their opening game to Sri Lanka. With a victory over Afghanistan in their most recent match, England is confident that its winning streak will continue. Check out Dream11 Fantasy Team picks for Ireland vs England qualifier match below. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the IRE vs ENG encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both IRE vs ENG T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s IRE vs ENG T20 match.

IRE vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup – Match 20 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – IRE vs ENG IRE vs ENG Match Date Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. IRE vs ENG Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for IRE vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup Group match 20

Key Players in Form in IRE and ENG teams

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook

Weather conditions in IRE vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup match 20

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

IRE vs ENG T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The Melbourne pitch’s suitability with both batting and bowling is well acknowledged. The pacers will receive a strong bounce in the first part while the spinners will receive little nibbles.

Toss factor in IRE vs ENG T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 19

Matches won Batting First – 7

Matches won Batting second – 11

Average first innings score – 140

Highest score – 184

Lowest score – 74

IRE vs ENG head-to-head

Played: 1

Ireland won: 0

England won: 0

Draw: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Ireland vs England T20 World Cup

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Probable Playing XI for IRE in IRE vs ENG T20 World Cup Match 20

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Probable Playing XI for ENG in IRE vs ENG T20 World Cup Match 20

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland vs England Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

IRE vs ENG – Best Dream11 prediction team for today match (T1)

Jos Butler, Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan, Harry Tector, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Gareth Delany, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Joshua Little.

IRE vs ENG – Best Dream11 prediction team for today match (T2)

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Jos Buttler: has been decent on the wicketkeeping front, making him the obvious choice.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Alex Hales: is in fantastic shape. He will be the player to watch for because he has recently helped England win several games. Hales would perform at his peak given how accommodating the track is.

Liam Livingstone: is a powerful batter, and England would be relying on him to get the job done. He may sometimes bowl a couple of leg spinners to aid his team.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Gareth Delany: is well-known for his leg spin bowling, but he can also contribute when needed with the bat as well. He has presented himself consistently throughout the World Cup thus far.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has the capacity to provide some rebound and swing given the circumstances in Australia right now. During the match against Afghanistan, he made superb use of the short ball.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Mark Wood: is the obvious pick, who has taken 35 wickets in his career. He’ll be looking to break some bail in this one.

Joshua Little: has decent stats in his T20I career, having taken 52 wickets. Let’s see how well he performs in this one.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Liam Livingstone

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Gareth Delany

Must pick for IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction | Best team for dream11 today match

Andrew Balbirnie

Curtis Campher

Gareth Delany

Liam Livingstone

Sam Curran

Risky choices for IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Graham Hume

Chris Woakes

Who will win today’s IRE vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup match?

England are the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

