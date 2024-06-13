IPL Valuation Skyrockets to $16.4 Billion in 2024, Chennai Super Kings Remain on Top

- Advertisement -

The valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) rose by 6.5%, reaching $16.4 billion (approximately ₹1,34,858 crore) in 2024, according to a report by American investment bank Houlihan Lokey. The brand value of IPL experienced a 6.3% increase, growing to $3.4 billion (around ₹28,000 crore) year-on-year. This surge in IPL’s value is attributed to a substantial title sponsorship deal with the Tata Group, spanning from 2024 to 2028, and valued at approximately $300 million (₹2,500 crore).

The Tata Group is offering about 50% more than the previous deal, which was Rs 335 crore per season. Apart from major events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and Cricket World Cup, the IPL stands out for its ability to captivate over a billion people worldwide, extending its appeal beyond the Indian subcontinent.

Brand value includes the financial worth of intangible assets such as trade names and trademarks. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continues to be the most valuable IPL franchise, while KKR saw the highest annual increase in value. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ranks second in brand and business value, estimated at USD 227 million, followed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) with a brand value of USD 204 million. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) hold the fifth position with a brand value of USD 133 million.

Following the return of their captain and key player, Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals’ brand value reached USD 131 million, placing them in seventh position. The Gujarat Titans are eighth with a brand value of USD 124 million. According to the report, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a brand value of USD 101 million, while the Lucknow Super Giants stand at USD 91 million.

