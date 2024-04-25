The Definitive List of IPL Theme Songs from Every Season: Champions’ Chants

- Advertisement -

The IPL season is a source of great excitement for cricket lovers all over the world as the fans of the game watch the event with bated breath, thereby amassing over 100 million viewers yearly. IPL’s English counterpart tournament is no exception when it comes to high-paced gameplay. The T20 format involves a lot of shortened versions, including the game duration, which is loved by all fans worldwide. The other specialty of IPL is the powerful theme songs that are very popular and thus ever related with IPL culture. With late night returns of the Tournament’s theme song, the general gaming public is hyped up, which further adds to the intensity and excitement of the event itself. Let’s take a look back at the IPL theme songs from 2008 to 2024.

IPL Theme Songs from 2008 to 2024

Years Title of the IPL Theme Songs 2008 Cricket ka Dharmayudh 2009 Divided by Nations, United by IPL (Advertisement) 2010 Sare Jahan se Acha 2011 Dum Laga Ke Mara Ray 2012 Aisa Mauka Aur Kaha Milega 2013 J umping Zapak 2014 Come on Bulava Aaya Hai 2015 India Ka Tyohar 2016 Ek India Happywala 2017 Das Saal Aapke Naam 2018 Yeh Khel Hai Sher Jawano Ka 2019 Game Banayega Name 2020 Ab Khel Bolega 2021 India Ka Apna Mantra 2022 Ab Sab Normal Hai 2023 Shor Macha 2024 Gajab IPL Ke Ajab Rang

IPL 2008: Cricket ka Dharmayudh

The inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 featured a theme song composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, infused with his signature style and flair. Titled ‘Cricket War’ or ‘Cricket ka Dharmayudh,’ the IPL 2008 theme song featured a video showcasing the top players of the time competing against each other.

IPL 2009: Divided by Nations, United by IPL (Advertisement)

In 2009, the second season of the IPL did not have a specific theme song but featured an IPL advertisement song instead. The tagline of the IPL promo song, “Divided by Nations, United by IPL,” reflected the tournament’s spirit as players from different countries came together in South Africa, where the IPL was held that year.

IPL 2010: Sare Jahan se Acha

The IPL’s third season in 2010 featured two different theme songs. With the IPL returning to India, the primary theme song was ‘Sare Jahan se Acha,’ which celebrated India’s spirit with all team captains depicted standing in a packed stadium amidst enthusiastic fans. Additionally, the Extra Innings theme song, titled ‘Laut Aaya,’ featured stars from Extra Innings T20 dancing to the catchy tune, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the tournament.

IPL 2011: Dum Laga key Mara Ray

The fourth IPL theme song, “Dum Laga Ke Mara Ray,” contains the traditional trumpet sound and becomes an almost iconic tournament element. This highly memorable theme song was introduced in the beginning and, within a very short period of time, became a top seller and a mainstay of television and radio stations across the country, making the IPL season even more thrilling.

IPL 2012: Aisa Mauka Aur Kaha Milega

Two years ago, during IPL 2012, the IPL theme song was done along with commentators who are used to covering the tournament, including Harbhajan Singh, known as Sidhu, a former cricket player. The video song ‘Aisa Mauka Aur Kaha Milega’ used this style pattern. It incorporated pop-hip-hop elements, thus giving the World Cup an upbeat electric drum beat of sensations.

IPL 2013: Jumping Zapak

The IPL anthem last year brought the legends into the forefront, featuring Farah Khan and Kapil Dev. The lead song ‘Jumping Zapak’ was the finest part of the song. It was not only the catchy but also the appealing lyrics that made it a memorable and award-winning theme song of IPL.

IPL 2014: Come on Bulava Aaya Hai

The 2014 IPL anthem has the regular IPL tone, covering fast music with addictive lyrics. The song’s title, ‘Come on Bulava Aaya Hai,’ fueled the already burning festive fire. Stars and celebrities were involved in people dancing to the tunes of the song, and their exciting moves lifted the spirits of the tournament.

IPL 2015: India ka Tyohar

The 2015 IPL song ‘India Ka Tyohaar’ made the IPL one of the most beloved events in India, attracting excitement from other parts of the globe. The sequence video, in which Indians worldwide were busy watching the IPL on their TV sets, highlighted the cricket-loving country’s popularity and cultural engagement.

IPL 2016: Ek India Happywala

For 2016, IPL had the song ‘Ek India Happywala,’ composed by the brilliant Salim-Sulaiman duo of the Bollywood belt and sung by Raj Pandit. The call to’ spread love, not hate’ signifies the song is trying to unite the Indians through the cricket spirit, and the supporting act perfectly supplements the celebrations of the tourneys.

IPL 2017: Das Saal Aapke Naam

The song ‘Das Saal Aapke Naam,’ released in 2017, paid tribute to the 10th anniversary of the event and acknowledged the fans involved in its progress. The famous song emphasized that there is no happiness without a following and that the Indian Premier League is integral to people’s lives.

IPL 2018: Yeh Khel Hai Sher Jawano Ka

IPL anthem for the IPL in 2018, ‘Yeh Khel Hai Sher Jawano Ka,’ added an extra spice to the event staged just fought for the coveted IPL trophy by all the top cricketers from the world. We just can’t help but fall in love with this song, the lyrics provoke the wild and unbeatable competitive spirit, and the beat creates an atmosphere of the fierce competition and camaraderie that awaits us in the tournament.

IPL 2019: Game Banayega Name

However, Game Banayega Name, a hit song at the 2019 IPL, highlighted the important point that even well-known players must perform at their best regardless of their popularity. In this case, the theme of IPL was the bright light that unequivocally stole the hearts of both the players and fans before the excitement of the season was even up.

IPL 2020: Ab Khel Bolega

Last season’s theme, ‘Ab Khel Bolega’, captured the essence of the players, the only people that can be ultimately proved by the triumph or defeat on the very field. Tune tried to create the ambience as well as it inspired participants to believe that they would eventually play a great game and triumph over in the tournament.

IPL 2021: India Ka Apna Mantra

For instance, in 2021, the IPL also had a theme song ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’ where captains of every team danced with extended arms to ‘Indish’ IPL music synchronously, all together.

Tune after tune, IPL songs have grabbed fans’ attention and minds with their catchy rhythms and creative music videos, often rising in popularity to TikTok dance moves to a national level.

IPL 2022: Ab Sab Normal Hai

IPL 2022, also known as the TATA IPL season fifteen, ran from March 26 to May 29. It is the fifteenth season of the highly regarded Cricket Twenty20 league. The theme-based song for 2022 of the IPL, which has the phrase “Ab Sab Normal Hai,” mirrors how the tournament returned to normality throughout the difficult times.

IPL 2023: Shor Macha

When the round-the-corner time came for the stupendous IPL event of 2023, the theme song release registered on the boards of hope and excitement in everyone’s mind. On March 8, 2023, IPL revealed the fresh dub name, “Shor Macha,” plus the related movie was displayed on its own Twitter account, which prepares us for a new round of fighting.

IPL 2024: Gajab IPL Ke Ajab Rang

One may say that the IPL, one of the most popular Indian cricket tournaments, keeps its fans on their toes. As a signal for yet another season of rejoicing cricketing experience, The IPL released its latest anthem, “Gajab IPL Ke Ajab Rang,” with a stunning video shared with the general audience on March 3rd, 2024. Let the excitement begin!

Conclusion

The IPL theme songs from the inaugural season 2008 to the latest issues in 2024 aren’t separated from the event identity. Iconic songs composed by reputed artists and having catchy tunes have evolved over the years to acknowledge the changing landscape of IPL matches. They function as musical scores to cricket actions and attain the same spirit of union, enjoyment, and celebration each IPL fan yearns to receive throughout the season. Fans look forward to every new release, which will be the final hit, increasing both the anticipation and the excitement in advance of the tournament.

As the IPL is still impressing viewers worldwide, these theme songs are like mirrors reflecting this tournament’s longevity and cultural worth. These are the days when people forget their differences in language and culture in admiration of the popular competition and the aura of the IPL. Along with the music, let us also praise these anthems and their role in reminding us that the IPL is a truly unforgettable event for all fans.

