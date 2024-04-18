Thursday, April 18, 2024
IPL Stumps Price in 2024: Explaining the Trifecta Influencing the High Price of IPL Stumps in 2024

Unveiling the Expensive Price of IPL Stumps in 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as a significant global sporting event renowned for its grandeur. From the venues to television production, every aspect reflects top-notch quality. Over the years, spectators have witnessed continuous advancements in technology, particularly in the design of the IPL Stumps, adding to the visual appeal of this cricketing extravaganza.

In the current season of the IPL, the expenditure on the stumps is exorbitant. The wickets are priced between an astonishing INR 10 to 35 Lakhs, and the LED-enabled bails are also quite expensive. The LED bails alone cost a substantial sum ranging from INR 40,000 to 50,000, making them highly valued equipment in the league. With the surge in popularity of franchise cricket, particularly the IPL, there has been a growing demand for innovation. Given that T20 cricket is renowned for its fast-paced action, there is a need to cater to audiences who crave dynamic entertainment.

Reasons behind the high price of the stumps in IPL 2024

The steep price of the IPL Stumps utilized in the Indian Premier League stem from the utilization of highly precise light sensors. Each set of wickets undergoes meticulous inspections and quality assessments to ensure flawless performance during matches. Consequently, the production costs soar to meet the standards of export-quality stumps. The introduction of LED Stumps aimed to enhance the spectacle of T20 cricket, adding a touch of novelty to the showmanship aspect. Traditional dark bails were substituted with LED bails to aid both viewers and the third umpire in making accurate judgments on close stumping or run-out decisions. Last season, during the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians match at Wankhede Stadium, Arshdeep Singh accidentally dislodged the stumps, bringing attention to the actual expenses involved in the wickets and bails.

The IPL has witnessed numerous innovations and regulations over time, yet the incorporation of LED Stumps stands out as a standout addition. Enthusiasts particularly enjoy witnessing the stumps illuminate upon ball impact, providing a unique viewing experience for those tuning into IPL matches from home.

Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India

