IPL Schedule 2020: Complete list of all IPL fixtures

The opener of the 2020 IPL will be a high-intensity contest with the defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium as the 2020 IPL schedules were released. The final will be held on May 24.

The final league match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

The tournament will take place only 11 days after the India National cricket team’s home ODI series against South Africa which ends on March 18 in Kolkata.

With the IPL reducing the weekend double-headers, the competition will stretch for almost 50 days as against 44 in the last season.

Here’s the complete IPL Schedule 2020:

In a novel move, the BCCI will be organising an All-Stars Game just before the main competition begins featuring top international players for a charitable cause.

The contest, in all possibility, may be held 3 days before the commencement of the IPL.

“The rules clearly say that you can play three of your home matches at a second venue as long as you have the clearance of the IPL GC. So, the Royals franchise is not doing anything that is against the policy,” the IANS quoted a source as saying.