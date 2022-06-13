IPL Media Rights: IPL to become 2nd most valuable league in the world

- Advertisement -

The media rights auctions of “IPL”, the second biggest sporting league in the world, began on Sunday. The game is now worth a record INR 105 crore (USD 13.44 million), making it the second biggest after NFL.

The first day of e-auction for IPL’s media rights saw bidding for the next cycle of 2023-2027 from top broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) players on June 12.

IPL Surpassed English Premier League

Rs 26,050 crore ($3.3 billion) hike from the previous rights cycle took IPL’s per match value at Rs 105 crore per match overtaking English Premier League ($11 million). INR 105 crore (93.6%) is a lot higher than the per match value of the previous IPL rights deal.

IPL media rights auction day one

With Rs 43,000 crore for TV and digital rights, IPL’s media rights have jumped over 2.5 times on day 1. The bidding war was between Sony Pictures Networks India, Disney Star, and Viacom18 for the media broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent for all games.

At the end of the first day, Package A rose from Rs 49 crore to Rs 57 crore and Package B went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 48 crore. Star India had made a successful bid for each IPL game at Rs 54.5 crore.

Package A is for India’s television rights alone (base price -Rs 49 crore).

Package B is for India’s digital rights with the (base price -Rs 33 crore).

Package C comprises 18 matches (non-exclusive) – which includes four playoffs and weekend double-headers evening matches. Package D is for the Rest of the World

After the highest bidder for Packages A and B are determined, the auction process for Packages C & D will commence. Day Two of the e-auction is all set to hurl larger numbers.

