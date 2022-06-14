IPL Media Rights Auction: Digital rights sold to Reliance-Viacom18 | Disney Star retains TV deals

- Advertisement -

In the ongoing bidding war of IPL media rights, Viacom18 won the digital rights on Monday. Viacom18 is now a new online home of the Indian Premier League for the next five years. Reliance-controlled Viacom18 won these rights for Rs 50 crore per match, adding up to a total of Rs 20,500 crore.

The base price for digital rights was pinned at Rs 33 crore and for TV it was Rs 49 crore.

Viacom18 is a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries and Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, a company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankars.

Disney Star retains the television broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs 57.5 crore per match and a total of Rs 23,575 crore for 410 matches over five years.

In 2017, Disney’s Star take over the TV rights which were held by Sony Pictures Network India.

The fierce auction began on Sunday for one of the most popular sports in the world. The IPL has a massive fan following in India. IPL media rights 2022 auction, makes it the second biggest after NFL.

