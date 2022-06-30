IPL Jerseys | Cheer Your Favorite IPL Team by wearing their Jersey’s | Best Deals on IPL Jersey

- Advertisement -

Indian Premier League and its jerseys – The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world and has an immense number of crazy fans spread all across the world. The league was the brainchild of BCCI, founded in the year 2007.

This year, the 14th edition of IPL was organized in India, after a break of 2 years due to the pandemic. In the 14th season of the IPL 2 new teams were included in the league, taking the team count to 10. Gujarat titans under the leadership of Hardik Pandya lifted the trophy in their maiden season. Also, after the IPL 2022 season, BCCI organized the auction of IPL media rights. Viacom18 won the bidding. This deal has made IPL 2nd most valuable league in the world.

IPL is all about cricket, entertainment, and glamour. Everything in IPL is of top-notch quality. Even the jerseys that cricketers wear are designed by highly professional and expert designers. In this blog, we will give you details about jerseys of every IPL team. Check the jersey and details of your fav. team.

Best IPL Jersey

SRH Jersey Half Sleeves

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s jersey comes in bright orange colour. They are the only IPL team with an orange jersey, and needless to say, it suits them. Their jerseys is complete orange with black sleeves on the sides which makes it really attractive.

SRH’s major sponsors whose logos are printed on T-shirts are – Cars 24, and Kent. The orange army has continued this orange trend in the 2022 season as well.

RCB 2022 IPL Jersey

Royal Challengers Bangalore is an incredibly popular IPL team. This franchise has been led by former Indian Captain Virat Kohli for many years. Virat Kohli captained the side during the 2013-21 period. This year it was led by Faf du Plessis

This RCB jersey displays iconic dark black and dark red color. There is a lion symbol on the shirt along with various sponsor logos.

If you are an RCB fan, you can buy this jersey, and will surely help you to have more fun watching the game.

The Souled Store Men CSK Jersey

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful IPL teams. It is also India’s only sports unicorn. The love and support this team receives from the fans is truly astounding.

CSK jersey comes in classic yellow color with a roaring lion symbol. The sponsors are mentioned in the shirt sleeves and chest.

It is undoubtedly one of the most iconic IPL jerseys.

Infinity Sports Lucknow Super Giants Jersey

Lucknow Super Giants is a new IPL franchise. The team managed to qualify for the playoffs in its debut season.

LSG jersey consists of a beautiful light blue color while the second dominant color is orange over the shoulders.

Not only do these jerseys look great, but they are also very comfortable. LSG fans would love wearing these jerseys.

Mumbai Indians New Jersey 2022: MI IPL Jersey

Mumbai Indians are popular for being the most successful and rich IPL franchise. It has the record for the most IPL titles. MI has won a total of five titles as of 2022. Mumbai Indians have a huge and very loyal fan base.

MI’s jersey is colored in blue shades with golden highlights. Just like other IPL franchises, the Mumbai Indians jersey has a sponsor logo on its chest.

It’s undoubtedly one of the most attractive IPL jerseys due to its vibrant blue and golden color.

Rajasthan Royals Cricket Jersey 2022: RR Jersey

Rajasthan Royals is the first IPL franchise to win the title. They lifted the IPL trophy in the 2008 inaugural season. The Royals managed to reach the IPL finals once again in 2022.

The new IPL jersey for Rajasthan Royals is entirely different from their previous jerseys. The T-shirt is colored pink throughout. The collar and sleeves are dark blues. This jersey is not only eye-catching, but it is very comfortable as well.

The Royal fans have loved this new IPL jersey since its release.

Delhi Capitals 2022 IPL Jersey Half Sleeves: DC Jersey

The Delhi franchise and their team have a different identity in the Indian Premier League since its inception, due to their style and decision-making. The team was initially called Delhi Daredevils. However, it changed its name to Delhi Capitals in 2019.

The basic design of their jersey has not changed much over the years. They have adopted red and blue colors as their brand. There is a roaring lion at the center, with various sponsor names.

This is a great jersey for Delhi Capital fans, whether it is for cheering or simply enjoying the game, this IPL jersey will undoubtedly enhance your cricketing experience.

Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Jersey 2022: KKR Jersey

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most popular and successful IPL Team. This team is owned by Shahrukh Khan, one of India’s biggest movie star and the Badshah of Bollywood.

The Kolkata franchise has managed to win two IPL titles as of now. They are the third most successful team in IPL history.

KKR’s jersey has maintained its classic design for years now. This new jersey has the same purple and gold colors with little changes in the design. This new jersey has received a lot of love from the fans.

Punjab Kings IPL Jersey

Punjab Kings is another IPL franchise that has gone through various changes since the beginning of IPL. This team was established in 2008. It was originally named Kings XI Punjab late changed to Punjab kings.

PBKS has not won a single title till now yet the team is loved by its countless fans. Punjab King’s jersey has a bright red colour with a lion logo at the center.

This is probably one of the best IPL jerseys. Fans can now buy it and cheer for their favorite Punjab players.

Gujarat Titans Jersey

Gujarat Titans is an IPL franchise that made its debut in 2022. Despite being considered weak initially, the team managed to lift the IPL trophy in its debut season itself.

The Gujarat Titans jersey has dark blue color with shades of light blue.

This jersey feels incredibly stylish and elegant. Whether it is on-field performance or off-field , Gujarat Titans have undoubtedly nailed it.

