IPL All-stars 2020: The Bad news IPL fans won’t want to hear

Warning, bad news en route for all the cricket lovers! The opportunity to see the best players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) compete against each other in BCCI’s proposed All-Star match might not be happening three days before the main event as planned.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the IPL franchises have also been informally informed that the highly anticipated contest wouldn’t be taking place for the time being, at least not before the marquee tournament’s start on March 29.

Incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had made the announcement about an IPL All-Star match taking place for charity purpose last month.

According to various reports, the game would have seen franchises from the North-East based franchises- Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals lock horns with the players from South and West India- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL,” said an official of a south franchise, as quoted by the newspaper. A north team official has said that the BCCI has not communicated to them at all.

Also Read | IPL Schedule 2020: Complete list of all IPL fixtures

The report has some credibility, considering there was no mention of the proposed fixture in BCCI’s announcement of the schedule and fixtures for the league stage.

The high-profile tournament will kickstart on March 29 with a mouth-watering fixture between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, a repeat of last year’s final.

The final is scheduled to be played on May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home of the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The BCCI chose to have only five double-headers this time around, making IPL 2020 the longest in the tournament’s history.