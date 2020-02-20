Thursday, February 20, 2020
Home Sports Cricket IPL All-stars 2020: The Bad news IPL fans won't want to hear

IPL All-stars 2020: The Bad news IPL fans won’t want to hear

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
india cricket kreedon
Credits: cricadium

Warning, bad news en route for all the cricket lovers! The opportunity to see the best players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) compete against each other in BCCI’s proposed All-Star match might not be happening three days before the main event as planned.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the IPL franchises have also been informally informed that the highly anticipated contest wouldn’t be taking place for the time being, at least not before the marquee tournament’s start on March 29.

Incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had made the announcement about an IPL All-Star match taking place for charity purpose last month.

According to various reports, the game would have seen franchises from the North-East based franchises- Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals lock horns with the players from South and West India- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL,” said an official of a south franchise, as quoted by the newspaper. A north team official has said that the BCCI has not communicated to them at all.

Also Read | IPL Schedule 2020: Complete list of all IPL fixtures

The report has some credibility, considering there was no mention of the proposed fixture in BCCI’s announcement of the schedule and fixtures for the league stage.

The high-profile tournament will kickstart on March 29 with a mouth-watering fixture between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, a repeat of last year’s final.

The final is scheduled to be played on May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home of the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The BCCI chose to have only five double-headers this time around, making IPL 2020 the longest in the tournament’s history.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleAsian Wrestling C’ships Update: Indian wrestlers script history on Day 2

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Asian Wrestling C’ships Update: Indian wrestlers script history on Day 2

KreedOn Network -
India finished the Greco-Roman category at the Asian Wrestling Championships with five medals; their best-ever performance in the category. Ashu (67 kg), Aditya Kundu...
Read more
Cricket

NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

Manan Dharamshi -
NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction | India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 21 February 2020 (Friday) to...
Read more
Cricket

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction | Women’s T20 World Cup

KreedOn Network -
AU-W vs IN-W Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia Series: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A, Match 1 Match Date: 21st February 2020,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy KreedOn

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Maharashtra vs Karnataka in The Finals

Indian Women Cricket Team

India vs New Zealand: Easy 8 Wickets Win for New Zealand...

IPL Auctions LIVE: Live Updates | Live Coverage | Live Streaming

Indian Super league 2019