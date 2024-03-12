Tuesday, March 12, 2024
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Gateway to T20 World Cup Immortality!
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli’s Gateway to T20 World Cup Immortality!

Image source: Getty
Saiman Das
IPL 2024 holds significant importance, especially for Virat Kohli, who is not only a crucial player for his team but also a vital asset for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli’s participation in IPL 2024 is essential for his preparation towards the T20 World Cup. Currently residing in the UK, Kohli is anticipated to join the RCB camp next week. Amid uncertainties about his IPL 2024 involvement, we can confirm that Virat Kohli will indeed participate, although the exact date of his availability remains uncertain.

Kohli opted out of the recently concluded IND vs ENG Test series to be present in the UK for the birth of his second child, Akaay Kohli. Currently, the entire Kohli family is in the UK, with plans for Virat Kohli to join the RCB camp next week, coinciding with the RCB Unbox Event scheduled for March 19 in Bengaluru.

The upcoming IPL 2024 carries significant weight for Virat Kohli, as his participation in the tournament is crucial for his inclusion in the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC tournament. Recently, Kohli has maintained a low profile and has been less visible to the public over the past few months. As the IPL is set to commence in less than two weeks, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the comeback of the Kings.

Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India

