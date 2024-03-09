IPL 2024: Virat Kohli likely to Take Center Stage at RCB’s ‘Unbox’ Extravaganza

- Advertisement -

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the ‘RCB Unbox’ event on March 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, reviving a tradition they started in 2023 with great success. In the previous edition, the franchise celebrated the induction of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into the RCB Hall of Fame. The day included the unveiling of the official jersey and concluded with a performance by the renowned singer Sonu Nigam.

-- Advertisement --

While details for the 2024 ‘RCB Unbox’ event are yet to be released, it is anticipated to follow a similar format as the previous year. There are speculations that former captain Virat Kohli might make his first public appearance in nearly two years during the event. Although neither the franchise nor the player has officially confirmed this, given that RCB is scheduled to play their first match just three days after the event, it is expected that Virat Kohli will be in attendance.

A Home game for our 12th Man Army before our first #IPL game! We’re coming to the Chinnaswamy stadium full of surprises and special announcements, on the 19th of March. 🥳😁 Ladies and Gentlemen, see you at the 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗼𝘅! Tickets go on sale tomorrow only on the RCB… pic.twitter.com/ucrDhTq8gb — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2024

-- Advertisement --

Conversely, RCB has officially announced that ticket sales will commence on March 9. Prices for tickets range from a minimum of INR 800 to a maximum of INR 4000. The team is offering tickets for purchase on its official website, along with a selection of merchandise and other products.

The team led by Faf du Plessis is scheduled to commence their first match against the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings, at M Chidambaram Stadium on March 22. Although there is no official announcement regarding the resumption of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training for the upcoming competition, it is anticipated to commence after the conclusion of India’s Test series against England.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection