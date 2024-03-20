Wednesday, March 20, 2024
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav’s NCA Clearance Delayed: Fitness Test Scheduled for March 21

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's NCA Clearance Delayed: Fitness Test Scheduled for March 21
Image Source: CricToday
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
Suryakumar Yadav recently faced some tough news as he fails NCA clearance. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) didn’t give Suryakumar Yadav the thumbs up to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to fitness issues.

He’s known for his skills in Twenty20 cricket, but after a fitness check at the NCA in Bengaluru, they decided he wasn’t ready to hit the field yet. So, he’ll be sitting out of the Mumbai Indians’ first match against the Gujarat Titans on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar expressed his disappointment on social media with a sad emoji. He’s had quite a journey, even leading India in a Twenty20 series in South Africa and undergoing ankle surgery.

We’ll have to wait for updates after the next fitness test of Suryakumar Yadav on March 21. There’s a chance he might be back in action for the Mumbai Indians’ second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, just three days after the first match.

During his press conference on Monday, Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher suggested that Suryakumar Yadav might sit out for several matches.

Boucher Said That:

“We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on.”

He further added:

 “As the coach of Mumbai Indians, I am going to be a little bit biased and hope to see my best players in all the games. I have a soft spot for my players, and I do understand that they might have niggles and that’s when I will fall back on my medical team and work with them accordingly.”

Top 10 Best Cricket Bats For Leather Balls

RCB Unbox Event: Royal Challengers Bangalore Renamed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead on IPL 2024

