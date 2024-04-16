IPL 2024: Suresh Raina’s Gesture Towards MS Dhoni Echoes Across the Web

- Advertisement -

In the 29th match of the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni once again showcased his timeless prowess, demonstrating that age holds no sway over his abilities. The veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leader displayed his trademark finishing finesse during the clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. Dhoni entered the crease in the final over of the first innings and delivered a blistering performance, scoring 20 runs from just four deliveries bowled by Hardik Pandya, including three massive sixes. Nonetheless, concerns arose among his admirers when Dhoni was seen limping post-match. Various social media clips emerged, depicting the former Indian skipper walking with discomfort and sporting an ice pack on his left foot. Amidst apprehensions regarding Dhoni’s fitness, a touching video Raina and Dhoni captured the attention of countless fans.

The footage depicted ex-CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina assisting Dhoni as he struggled to board the team bus following the match. This heartwarming moment resonated with many, evoking memories of the enduring friendship shared between Dhoni and Raina.

Suresh Raina helping Thala Dhoni when he was limping. 🥺💛pic.twitter.com/Q4yYFGujCn — 🜲 (@balltamperrer) April 15, 2024

Following a resounding 20-run victory against their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, CSK currently occupies the third position on the points table, having accumulated eight points so far. Their upcoming match is against the Lucknow Super Giants scheduled for April 19th in Lucknow.

