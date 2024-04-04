IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan’s Hug with Gautam Gambhir Adds Magic to the Moment

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the co-owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), attended the match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3. On that day, KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, secured a remarkable 106-run victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Following this significant triumph, Shah Rukh Khan joined the players on the field and warmly embraced KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir is being recognized for his role in KKR’s impressive performance and the resurgence of franchise stalwarts such as Andre Russell and Sunil Narine during the early stages of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit’s contributions were duly acknowledged, with Shah Rukh Khan expressing his appreciation through a warm embrace. Eoin Morgan, former captain of the Knight Riders, remarked during a broadcast that the team’s spirit in the dressing room should be soaring following their third consecutive victory in the season, a feat achieved by a team that previously clinched the IPL title twice.

In an impressive display on the track at Visakhapatnam, Shreyas took the initiative by choosing to bat after winning the toss. Narine stole the spotlight with a stunning performance, scoring 85 runs in just 39 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Making his debut in the IPL, Angkrish Raghuvanshi showcased his talent with a splendid innings of 54 runs off only 27 balls. Russell, maintaining his excellent form, contributed 41 runs off a mere 19 balls. Rinku and Shreyas also played valuable innings to propel KKR to a total of 272/7, marking it as the second-highest score in the history of the tournament.