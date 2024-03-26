IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings

The IPL (2024) frenzy ignites once more, as 10 teams clash in a riveting battle for cricket supremacy. With ferocious determination, they vie for every run, every wicket, and every victory, in a quest to claim the coveted title. As the stadiums pulsate with electrifying energy, fans worldwide unite in unwavering support for their favorite teams. From nail-biting finishes to breathtaking performances, each match unfolds with its own drama and spectacle. Amidst the roar of the crowds and the thrill of the game, a captivating saga of resilience, skill, and passion unfolds, promising an unforgettable season of cricketing brilliance. Let’s take a look at updated points table of IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs PBKS Match
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.000
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.779
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.300
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.200
|5
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.180
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.200
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.300
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.455
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000