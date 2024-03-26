Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings
-- Advertisement --

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings - KreedOn
Image Source- WebNews360
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The IPL (2024) frenzy ignites once more, as 10 teams clash in a riveting battle for cricket supremacy. With ferocious determination, they vie for every run, every wicket, and every victory, in a quest to claim the coveted title. As the stadiums pulsate with electrifying energy, fans worldwide unite in unwavering support for their favorite teams. From nail-biting finishes to breathtaking performances, each match unfolds with its own drama and spectacle. Amidst the roar of the crowds and the thrill of the game, a captivating saga of resilience, skill, and passion unfolds, promising an unforgettable season of cricketing brilliance. Let’s take a look at updated points table of IPL 2024.

-- Advertisement --

IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs PBKS Match

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +1.000
2 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.779
3 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 2 +0.300
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200
5 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.025
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180
7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200
8 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300
9 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455
10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

IPL 2024: Top Player Jerseys That Turn Heads | Cheer & Support Your Team - KreedOnAlso Read | IPL 2024: Top Player Jerseys That Turn Heads

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as Senior Editor at KreedOn and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: India vs Afghanistan, When and Where to Watch – All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first...
Cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction to Shikhar Dhawan’s Doppelganger

Sumit Malgotra -
During the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru...
Athletics

National Open Relay Carnival 2024: National Camp ‘A’ Teams Secure Men’s and Women’s Titles

Sumit Malgotra -
The top team, consisting of Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal V, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, and Nirmal Noah Tom, finished in...
News

WTT Feeder Beirut II: Sreeja Akula Crowned Women’s Singles Champion

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian Table Tennis player, Sreeja Akula, ranked 47th globally, won the WTT Feeder Beirut II women's singles title by...
Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: India vs Afghanistan, When and Where to Watch – All Details

Sumit Malgotra -
After a disappointing game against Afghanistan at Damac Stadium, Igor Stimac's team aims to improve their performance when they...
Cricket

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are poised to lock horns with the Gujarat...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019