Wednesday, March 20, 2024
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers – All Details
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers – All Details

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Time, Venue Performers and Date | KreedOn
Image Source - InsideSport
By Sumit Malgotra
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The Chennai Super Kings, who won last time, will start the new Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season by playing the first match at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, on March 22.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2024 season. This will be the ninth time CSK has played the opening match of an IPL season, which is a record. They’ve played the first match in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 before this.

Fans all around the world are eagerly looking forward to the exciting match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The anticipation is high because of the promise of a thrilling IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony. This ceremony will have famous celebrities performing, making it a show that everyone will enjoy.

The start of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be marked by an opening ceremony before the first match between CSK and RCB.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Who is going to perform

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will have amazing singers and actors entertaining everyone. Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff will perform and make the event memorable.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Time & Date

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony is set to begin around 6:30 pm IST on March 22, before the CSK vs RCB match. It will happen at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram International Stadium.

The first IPL 2024 game on March 22 will start at 8:00 pm IST at the same stadium. The rest of the IPL 2024 matches will start at either 3:30 pm IST or 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2024: Top Player Jerseys That Turn Heads | Cheer & Support Your Team

