IPL 2024: Kl Rahul Gets Condition Based Green Signal From NCA

KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), got the green light from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to play in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) for his team. However, he’s been told not to be the wicketkeeper in the initial games of the IPL’s upcoming season.

Rahul said his right thigh hurt in the first game against England in Hyderabad. Even though he was picked for the next three games, he didn’t get better and couldn’t play in the series.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI:

“The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter.”

They might both be chosen to do wicketkeeping. Nicholas Pooran is expected to do it because he’s now the vice-captain and will play regularly.

But KL Rahul wants to start keeping wickets again to show he’s good at both keeping and batting before they choose the T20 World Cup 2024 team.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source also added:

“Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances.”

The 31-year-old hasn’t played any T20I matches since India lost in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals against England, led by Jos Buttler.