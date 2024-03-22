Friday, March 22, 2024
IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis During practice
IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis During practice

IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis During practice | KreedOn
Image Source: MSN
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team is super excited as they prepare for the first match of the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings on March 22. They’re still buzzing from last season’s near-miss in the playoffs, and Faf du Plessis and his squad are eager to start strong. A video of Glenn Maxwell mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis shared by RCB has gone viral on social media. Maxwell’s mimicry was a big hit, adding to the excitement surrounding RCB.
The video started with Maxwell copying Faf from behind the nets, copying everything he did. He imitated Faf’s unique batting style, making fans laugh.

The best part happened when Kohli started batting in practice. Maxwell copied Kohli’s way of walking onto the pitch and his pre-batting routine. He even mimicked Kohli’s cover drive and other shots he usually plays.

Then Siraj joined in, pretending to be a fielder, while Maxwell put on the gloves and acted as the wicketkeeper during Kohli’s practice session. The joking around and teamwork showed that the RCB team was happy and relaxed before the tournament. Maxwell has been imitating his teammates before, and he’s really good at it.

After attending the RCB event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19, the team traveled to Chennai that same night. RCB will be playing against the defending champions. In a big announcement, CSK revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad will be their new captain after MS Dhoni stepped down.

