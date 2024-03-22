IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis During practice

- Advertisement -

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team is super excited as they prepare for the first match of the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings on March 22. They’re still buzzing from last season’s near-miss in the playoffs, and Faf du Plessis and his squad are eager to start strong. A video of Glenn Maxwell mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis shared by RCB has gone viral on social media. Maxwell’s mimicry was a big hit, adding to the excitement surrounding RCB.

The video started with Maxwell copying Faf from behind the nets, copying everything he did. He imitated Faf’s unique batting style, making fans laugh.

The best part happened when Kohli started batting in practice. Maxwell copied Kohli’s way of walking onto the pitch and his pre-batting routine. He even mimicked Kohli’s cover drive and other shots he usually plays.

A little bit of fun at practice never harmed anyone! 🤭 Watch Maxi and Siraj make the most of yesterday’s nets in Chennai, on @bigbasket_com presents Bold Diaries. 📹 Download the Big Basket App now and get groceries delivered in ten minutes. 📱#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/3df7l7qRmO — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2024

Then Siraj joined in, pretending to be a fielder, while Maxwell put on the gloves and acted as the wicketkeeper during Kohli’s practice session. The joking around and teamwork showed that the RCB team was happy and relaxed before the tournament. Maxwell has been imitating his teammates before, and he’s really good at it.

After attending the RCB event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19, the team traveled to Chennai that same night. RCB will be playing against the defending champions. In a big announcement, CSK revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad will be their new captain after MS Dhoni stepped down.

