IPL 2024: Embrace Between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma at Practice Session Goes Viral

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are getting ready for their first match in the IPL in 2024. They’ve got a new captain, Hardik Pandya, who joined the team from the Gujarat Titans in a trade for money. Before their first game against the Gujarat Titans, the Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya and former captain Rohit Sharma were seen hugging and chatting during practice. Mumbai Indians shared a video of this moment on their official social media accounts, and it quickly spread across social media platforms.

This is a big moment for Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians (MI) because they’re starting their IPL 2024 campaign against Pandya’s old team, the Gujarat Titans, whom he led to victory in 2023.

Both teams will face each other in the fifth match of the tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24th. Mumbai Indians want to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2023.

The Gujarat Titans are a strong team, but so are the Mumbai Indians. It might be a close match, with either team winning. It’ll be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians do under Hardik Pandya’s leadership and how Pandya and Rohit Sharma get along during the season.