IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Efficient Drainage System Can Clear Rainwater in 15-20 Mins for RCB vs CSK Encounter

RCB vs CSK match is going to decide the last playoff spot of IPL 2024, but it’s always hanging by a thread, considering the chances of cancellation due to inclement weather. The prediction is that 75 percent chance of rain is expected between 8 to 11 PM. Weather report states that thunderstorms are expected late afternoon till midnight at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What if RCB vs CSK match gets washed out due to rain?

If CSK defeats RCB or if the encounter is washed out by rains on Saturday, CSK will make it to the playoffs. But if RCB wins by at least 18 runs or with 11 balls remaining, they will automatically qualify for the last available playoff berth on superior net run-rate. If the match is washed out, both teams will get one point each and CSK under Ruturaj Gaikwad will make it to 15 points. In case the game is affected by rains, the Chinnaswamy Stadium’s drainage system will play a key role in deciding the match.

How is the Drainage System of Chinnaswamy Stadium?

In 2017, the Karnataka State Cricket Association implemented a SubAir subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This technology accelerates the drying of the outfield and prevents waterlogging. Officials stated during the project’s introduction that the 200-horsepower machine can drain water at a rate “36 times faster” than conventional systems, capable of removing 10,000 litres per minute. Following rainfall, the match can resume within 15 to 20 minutes as the system expedites the process.

