IPL 2023: Top Funny Memes after IPL Retentions | Here’s How Twitter Reacted- KreedOn Banter

The IPL 2023 is 4 months away, but the teams and the management have started planning and are ready with all the resources before the tournament starts. Now the Fan’s excitement shifted from the T20 World Cup to IPL 2023. After the disappointment in the semifinal match against England in T20 World Cup 2022, Indian cricket fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming IPL. All 10 IPL franchises revealed the list of their retained and released players, and after which Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes on IPL retentions as fans refuse to keep calm.

Twitter Reactions

Vijay Shankar has been retained by Gujarat Titans 😭😭!!! #iplretentions pic.twitter.com/IURLeSAfkj — D (@A7pha_) November 15, 2022

Twitter removed Parag Agarwal from the company while Punjab Kings removed Mayank Agarwal from the team#iplretentions * Agrawals : pic.twitter.com/uc8KANgktg — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) November 15, 2022

