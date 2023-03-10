Friday, March 10, 2023
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans revealed new jersey for IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans revealed new jersey for IPL 2023

Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
Gujarat Titans new jersey
Image Source: Twitter
Gujarat Titans revealed their new jersey for the upcoming IPL season of 2023. The official Twitter of the franchise shared the video highlighting different facets of their latest jersey. The 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans have a star mark embossed on their new jersey. Meanwhile, they have retained their traditional blue shade which is the same as last year’s jersey with a slight variation in the collar.

Gujarat Titans captioned the video,

“Proud to have a ⭐ on our jersey! The much-loved jersey is back with enhancements that display our winning attitude. Watch the jersey come alive!.” 

Gujarat Titans were one of the teams that were introduced in the 2022 IPL season along with Lucknow Super Giants. The team captained by Hardik Pandya made an impressive mark in the IPL 2022 by winning 10 of their 14 group matches and eventually topping the points table.

Hardik Pandya and his team defeated the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the final and clinched the title in their first-ever IPL season. With this win, the Gujarat Titans became the second team to win the IPL in their first season.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence on March 31, 2023. In the opening match, the defending champions Gujarat Titans will clash against the four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The upcoming IPL season has more specialty as it will switch to its original home-away format. The final match of the IPL 2023 will be played on May 28.

Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer's Guide

 

