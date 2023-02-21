IPL 2023: Big Blow to Chennai Super Kings as this bowler ruled out due to injury

- Advertisement -

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed a major blow ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as New Zealand bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is likely to miss the tournament this year. The four-time champions have had a relatively turbulent run over the past three seasons and the 2023 edition of the tournament is seen as one in which they can press the restart button as a number of their main stars might retire after this season.

Jamieson will have to undergo back surgery after a recurrence of the injury and which will make him miss this tournament. The 28-year-old Jamieson last played international cricket in a Test match against England in Nottingham in June 2022. He last played for New Zealand in a practice match against England earlier this month. “It’s been a challenging and difficult period for Kyle and a big loss for us,” NZ coach Gary Stead told SEN Radio. He stated,

“He’s been fantastic around all of our sides when he’s been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we’ll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well.”

Previously Jamieson hoped that the injury would heal with rest, but its recurrence prompted him to opt for surgery. He was signed by CSK for ₹1 crore in this year’s mini auction. The 2023 IPL season is scheduled to start on March 31, which means Jamieson is unlikely to be fit enough to play at least a large part, if not the entire tournament.

