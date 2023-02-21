Tuesday, February 21, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterIPL 2023: Big Blow to Chennai Super Kings as this bowler ruled...

IPL 2023: Big Blow to Chennai Super Kings as this bowler ruled out due to injury

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
IPL 2023: Big Blow to Chennai Super Kings as this all-rounder ruled out due to injury | KreedOn
Image Source: DNA India
- Advertisement -

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed a major blow ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as New Zealand bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is likely to miss the tournament this year. The four-time champions have had a relatively turbulent run over the past three seasons and the 2023 edition of the tournament is seen as one in which they can press the restart button as a number of their main stars might retire after this season.

Jamieson will have to undergo back surgery after a recurrence of the injury and which will make him miss this tournament. The 28-year-old Jamieson last played international cricket in a Test match against England in Nottingham in June 2022. He last played for New Zealand in a practice match against England earlier this month. “It’s been a challenging and difficult period for Kyle and a big loss for us,” NZ coach Gary Stead told SEN Radio. He stated,

“He’s been fantastic around all of our sides when he’s been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we’ll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well.”

Previously Jamieson hoped that the injury would heal with rest, but its recurrence prompted him to opt for surgery. He was signed by CSK for ₹1 crore in this year’s mini auction. The 2023 IPL season is scheduled to start on March 31, which means Jamieson is unlikely to be fit enough to play at least a large part, if not the entire tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer’s Guide- KreedOnREAD | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Spin, sweep & scared: Why is Australia struggling in Border Gavaskar Trophy?
Next article
Ultramarathon: The Ultimate Test of Endurance | Its History, Types, Record- All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Dhoni Visits Players

Dhoni Visits Players in Dressing Room, Hardik Pandya reveals topic of...

KreedOn Banter
Hardik Pandya Slammed Pitches, said 'It was a shocker of wicket' in IND vs NZ T20I Series | KreedOn

Hardik Pandya slammed pitches standards, said ‘It was a shocker of...

KreedOn Banter
Manchester united vs manchester city dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Manchester City vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022...

Dream11 Prediction
R Ashwin's "Player Of The Series" Comment Surprised Everyone | KreedOn

R Ashwin’s “Player Of The Series” Comment Surprised Everyone | Iyer...

KreedOn Banter