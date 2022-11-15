IPL 2023 Auction: Retained, Released & Traded Players | Will Dhoni Retire From IPL?

- Advertisement -

The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will release the Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) before the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi. The BCCI had given a deadline of November 14.

Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings before finalizing their Retention List has the highest purse so far (Rs 8.45 crores). Meanwhile, IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest at Rs 5 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lost two players, Pat Cummins and England batter Sam Billings before the Retention Day deadline as both have decided to miss out on the IPL 2023.

I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iu0dF73zOW — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, KKR batter Aaron Finch’s participation is also doubtful in the IPL this time. Kolkata Knight Riders traded emerging all-rounder Aman Khan to Delhi Capitals. Aman made his IPL debut in the last season for KKR. This player trade is for Shardul Thakur‘s move to KKR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) traded Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, IPL champions of the 2022 edition, Gujarat Titans, traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders. Australian wicket keeper and batsman Matthew Wade will also reportedly be retained by the Gujarat Titans.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL More Details 👇https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

Mayank Agarwal and Kane Williamson are set to be released from Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. This hints about a new captain for both teams.

As per the England media, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to play in the 2023 edition of IPL. Franchises are hoping for Stokes to put his name in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Will Dhoni retire from IPL?

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni may bid a farewell to his IPL career after the 2023 season. As per an article of the Telegraph newspaper,

“Dhoni is expected to retire from the game after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialized set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid.“

