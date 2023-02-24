Saturday, February 25, 2023
IPL 2023: South African batter Aiden Markram named new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
IPL 2023: Aiden Markram, the new captain of sunrisers hyderabad | KreedOn
Image Source- Zee News
South African batsman Aiden Markram has been named as the new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Aiden has taken over the responsibility from the former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was released by the franchise after last season.

Aiden was a part of the Sun Group-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise that won the inaugural edition of the SA20 T20 League recently. There was speculation that Mayank Agarwal picked by SRH for Rs 8.5 crore, could also be in contention, but Markram bowled the former Punjab Kings batter.

On Thursday, the SRH franchise made the announcement on its social media account.

The South African batter has scored 381 runs in the 2022 IPL at an average of 47.63 with an SR of over 139 with three fifties. In SA20 League, he was the third-highest run-getter with 366 runs from 12 matches at an average of 33.27 with 1 ton and a fifty in the competition. Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals in the final of the tournament.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 tournament opener that will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023

Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer's Guide- KreedOnREAD | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer's Guide

 

