Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home Events IPL 2021: MI Vs. RCB | Match 1: Complete Report

IPL 2021: MI Vs. RCB | Match 1: Complete Report

By Aditya Mishra
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, KreedOn
Image Source: t.o.i

MI Vs RCB (IPL 2021 Match 1): Royal Challengers Bangalore started their VIVO IPL 2021 journey with a 2-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians on Friday at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Harshal Patel became the man of the match in the MI Vs RCB match as he shined with the ball. Patel took 5 wickets, and AB de Villiers batting magnificent provided RCB their 1st win of the season.

MI Vs RCB, Harshal Patel, KreedOn
Image Source: outlookindia.com

Chasing a total of 160, RCB opener Washington Sundar (who opened the batting for the 1st time in the IPL) was dropped by skipper Rohit on the 2nd ball of the innings bowled by Boult.

RCB openers, W. Sundar and skipper Virat Kohli started the innings confidently. Both tackled the pace of Boult and Bumrah brilliantly.

Krunal Pandya dismissed Sundar in the 5th over, providing the early breakthrough for MI. Rajat Patidar walked in next to bat. He too had to depart early on a beauty bowled by  Boult. RCB lost two quick wickets.

Maxwell came in to join skipper Kohli in the middle.

At 75-2, both Maxwell and Kohli were looking magnificent, RCB innings looked settled. But it was Jasprit Bumrah who brought MI back into the game. He dismissed the RCB skipper in the 13th over. 

Then, MI again got two quick wickets, including the wicket of well-settled Maxwell. It was AB de Villiers and Daniel Christian on the field.

In the 17th over, Jasprit Bumrah delivered once again, he dismissed Daniel Christian and conceded just 5 runs in the 17th over.

But RCB’s hopes were still alive, it was AB de Villiers on the crease. He smashed 15 runs off the 18th over bowled by Boult. 

The match became a thriller, with just 3 runs required off the last 3 deliveries. But the twists were still waiting, Ab de Villiers ran himself out in the 19th over. At 1 off 1, it was Harshal Patel who scored the winning runs for RCB.

Image Source: indiafantasy.com

Earlier, Banglore won the toss and chose to bowl first. Team RCB had some new faces in the squad- Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, and Rajat Patidar. Daniel Christian was also back in the side after eight years.

MI innings (MI Vs RCB)

Rohit Sharma was looking in great form from the beginning, but he had to depart early due to a slight confusion between him and Chris Lynn, Rohit got run out on 19 in the 4th over, giving RCB their first breakthrough. 

Suryakumar Yadav was the next man in. He and Lynn negated the early wicket pressure and played a fifty-run partnership. Mumbai Indians moved to 86/1 at the halfway stage.

In the 11th over Kyle Jamieson provided the important breakthrough. He departed the dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav.

Then, Washington Sundar brought another breakthrough for RCB. He took an excellent running catch off his own bowling to dismiss Chris Lynn. Chris departed on 49.

It was Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan who took MI’s innings to a decent score. The young man Harshal Patel broke the 30-run partnership between the duo, he dismissed both in quick sessions.

mi vs rcb, ipl 2021, KreedOn
Image Source: sportsrush.com

Harshal Patel was back to bowl the final over of the innings. The boy managed to depart Krunal Pandya and Keiron Pollard on consecutive deliveries. In the same over Jansen had to depart too. Patel became the first-ever bowler in IPL history to take 5 wickets against the Mumbai Indians. 

Chris Lynn and Marco Jansen made their respective debuts for Mumbai Indians. 

Brief Scores ( MI Vs RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore 160/8 (AB de Villiers 48, Maxwell 39, Bumrah 2/26) beat Mumbai Indians 159/9 (Chris Lynn 49, Suryakumar Yadav 31, Harshal Patel 5/27) by 2 wickets

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
