IPL 2021: Are You Ready? 14th Edition of the IPL Begins Today

By Aditya Mishra
Image Source: icccricketschedule.com

After 677 days, the mighty cricketing league, the Indian Premier League, or the IPL is back in India. The final and the last match of the 12th season of the IPL was played on May 12, 2019, in India. Back then, nobody knew we will have to wait for 677 long days to see the next IPL match in India. The match was won by the Mumbai Indians, the 4th title for the franchises. In 2020, BCCI had to take the event to foreign soil due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai Indians Team, IPL 2021, KreedOn
Image Source: bbc.co.uk

Due to the subsequent rise in COVID-19 cases in India, followed by a national lockdown, the tournament was organized in UAE after a delay of over 5 months. For the 1st in the history of IPL, the tournament was played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates, as a precautionary measure against the virus. 

Despite not being played in India, the BCCI and UAE government organized a fantastic tournament in the desert. Although the tournament was a successful one, but immediately after the event got over on November 10, the Indian fans started counting the days to witness the IPL 2021 in India. Fans were eager to see their favorite players playing back in India.

But just before the start of IPL 2021, the second wave of COVID hit India and it was decided that the tournament will continue to be played in empty stadiums.

Image Source: indianexpress

Also, read: IPL Team Owners | List Of All IPL 2021 Team Owners

Nonetheless, the excitement of the tournament in fans is at an all-time high.

Will it be a hatrick for MI?

Indian team’s vice-captain and star batsman, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, and skipper Kohli’s RCB will be facing each other in the opening match on Friday. MI is heading into the tournament as the overwhelming favorites. This year, MI is eyeing a new record – winning the IPL title thrice in a row.

With the addition of New Zealand stars Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, and Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile, the MI squad is looking unstoppable once again.

CAN KING KOHLI END HIS TITLE DROUGHT?

RCB remains one of only 3 teams, with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which hasn’t won the IPL title yet. Virat Kohli is still waiting for that trophy in his cabinet.

In the year 2016, Virat Kohli led RCB to the finals single-handedly but still couldn’t win the title. Virat scored a massive 973 runs with 4 hundred in the season.

RCB has some new names in his squad this year, like- Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, all-rounder Dan Christian, and Mohammed Azharuddin. It will be interesting to see RCB playing with new faces this year.

Also, read: IPL 2021 Teams | Full Details Of 8 Teams In IPL 2021

Have a happy IPL to all the fans, teams, and franchises. May the best win.

Aditya Mishra
Previous articleNethra Kumanan: 1st Indian Woman Sailor to Qualify For Olympics
Next article4 Indian Sailors to Compete in Tokyo Olympics 2021: Historical Script for India

