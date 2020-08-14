Saturday, August 15, 2020
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni undergoes coronavirus tests ahead of CSK camp

MS Dhoni KreedOn
Credits: HT

Highlights

  • MS Dhoni was tested for the coronavirus in Ranchi
  • The CSK captain has now arrived in Chennai for a training camp
  • IPL 2020 is set to start on 19th September 2020

Former Indian captain and Chennai’s very own Mahendra Singh Dhoni has tested negative for coronavirus. Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, Dhoni had undergone the mandatory testing at the Ranchi Hospital.

Dhoni is now cleared to join a one-week training camp in Chennai on Friday ahead of IPL 2020. The new season is set to start on September 19 in the UAE after a long delay.

MS completed his mandatory testing along with another CSK player from Ranchi, Monu Kumar Singh, according to the sources.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set strict protocols for teams to avoid the spread of the virus. Dhoni will have to undergo another round of testing after arriving in Chennai, as per BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedure.

The Return of Dhoni

Fans are eager to see MS Dhoni in action for the first time since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni took India agonizingly close to the finals with his fifty only to be undone by Martin Guptill’s superb throw from the outfield.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally set to start on March 29. Defending champions Mumbai Indians were set to host Chennai Super Kings in the replay of 2019 final. However, after the spread of coronavirus in India and the complete lockdown for more than two months, the tournament was indefinitely postponed. BCCI had to shift the tournament out of India, with the situation in the country yet to improve.

Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik had recently tested positive for coronavirus. Therefore, BCCI is taking the utmost precaution to stop the virus from spreading.

Teams will assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to UAE. Although the complete schedule is yet to be announced, the final will take place on 10th November 2020.

 

Chinmay Pagar
I might be a Mechanical Engineer on the paper, but I was a Sports enthusiast since childhood, screaming at the TV watching cricket at the age of 4. Not much excites me other than sports unless it's free pizza. I can watch literally anything remotely related to sports; Cricket, Football, Tennis, F1, Hockey, Athletics, Chess, you name it! And I love to write too, so at the time I'm not watching sports, I'm writing about it. Or eating pizzas, of course.
