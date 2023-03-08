Wednesday, March 8, 2023
International Women’s Day 2023: Khelo India presents Dus Ka Dum event to empower women through sports

Sneha Ghosh
Khelo India Dus Ka Dum
Image Source: Khelo India
The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is presenting the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event starting from March 10 onwards to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 and empower women through sports. The event will conclude on March 31. The tournament will feature ten sports that will take place across ten cities across the country consisting of 100 events.

This event is the first sports initiative of its kind to celebrate an international event. The Union Ministry has approved a total budget of Rs 50 Lakh for the tournament. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will attend the opening ceremony of the event on March 10, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Around 15000 women athletes will participate. Top women athletes like Indian hockey star Rani Rampal, boxer Nikhat Zareen and more have posted videos to encourage the participants and wish them the best. Some prominent athletes will also join the program in selected venues. Meanwhile, women achievers will also be felicitated.

The sports disciplines that will be a part of the event consist of Kho Kho, Wushu, Wrestling, Fencing, Archery, Swimming, Basketball, Judo, Athletics, and Yogasana.
The main motive of organizing the tournament is to provide a platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in national/state level competitions, along with ensuring that competitive sports reach untapped talents in various geographical areas.

Venues and Sports Disciplines of Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event

Kho Kho – Lucknow, Patiala, Punjab, Delhi, (Una/Solan) Himachal Pradesh, Faridabad, Ajmer, (Mumbai/Pune) Maharashtra, (Chennai) Tamil Nadu, (Hyderabad) Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

Wushu – Ranchi, Panchkula, Kokrajhar, Panna, Pune, Nizamabad, Bagalkote, Srinagar, Dehradun, Jaipur

Wrestling – Delhi, Mirchpur, Indore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Pune, Bilaspur, Gonda, Amritsar

Fencing – Patiala, Aurangabad, Guwahati, Imphal, Gujarat, Pune, Jammu, MP, Amritsar, Kerala.

Archery – NCOE Kolkata, NCOE Sonepat, NCOE Guwahati, NCOE Manipur, STC Raipur, STC Hyderabad, Amrawati/Pune, Jamshedpur Tata Archery Academy, Jabalpur MP Archery Academy, Sanskardham Sports Academy Gujarat.

Swimming – Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Kolkata.

Basketball – Kochi, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhavnagar, Cuttack, Shillong, Indore.

Judo -Delhi, Jammu, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Sonepat, Kochi, Mumbai, Jalandhar, Warangal, Haridwar, Imphal, Mokokchung, Chandigarh, Aizwal.

Athletics – Trivandrum, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Guwahati, Ranchi.

Yogasana – Chennai, Bangalore, Ranchi, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Karnal (Haryana), Ahmedabad, Pune.

