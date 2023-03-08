International Women’s Day 2023: Khelo India presents Dus Ka Dum event to empower women through sports

- Advertisement -

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is presenting the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event starting from March 10 onwards to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 and empower women through sports. The event will conclude on March 31. The tournament will feature ten sports that will take place across ten cities across the country consisting of 100 events.

This event is the first sports initiative of its kind to celebrate an international event. The Union Ministry has approved a total budget of Rs 50 Lakh for the tournament. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will attend the opening ceremony of the event on March 10, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

#KheloIndia presents #DusKaDum starting from March 10th, 2023 onwards. A month-long celebration of naari shakti 🤩 empowering and encouraging them to achieve BIG 💯 This #InternationalWomensDay2023 is going to be Grand🤘🏻 Stay Tuned!!#IWDSports pic.twitter.com/xNlQqnyzyv — Khelo India (@kheloindia) March 2, 2023

Around 15000 women athletes will participate. Top women athletes like Indian hockey star Rani Rampal, boxer Nikhat Zareen and more have posted videos to encourage the participants and wish them the best. Some prominent athletes will also join the program in selected venues. Meanwhile, women achievers will also be felicitated.

The sports disciplines that will be a part of the event consist of Kho Kho, Wushu, Wrestling, Fencing, Archery, Swimming, Basketball, Judo, Athletics, and Yogasana.

The main motive of organizing the tournament is to provide a platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in national/state level competitions, along with ensuring that competitive sports reach untapped talents in various geographical areas.

Only 2️⃣ days to go!! By now the excitement level should be at peak🤩 Keep up the momentum and keep cheering for the #DusKaDum participants who will be in action from 10th March 2023👍#KheloIndia #IWDSports pic.twitter.com/6jEWwWaot7 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) March 8, 2023

Venues and Sports Disciplines of Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event

Kho Kho – Lucknow, Patiala, Punjab, Delhi, (Una/Solan) Himachal Pradesh, Faridabad, Ajmer, (Mumbai/Pune) Maharashtra, (Chennai) Tamil Nadu, (Hyderabad) Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

Wushu – Ranchi, Panchkula, Kokrajhar, Panna, Pune, Nizamabad, Bagalkote, Srinagar, Dehradun, Jaipur

Wrestling – Delhi, Mirchpur, Indore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Pune, Bilaspur, Gonda, Amritsar

Fencing – Patiala, Aurangabad, Guwahati, Imphal, Gujarat, Pune, Jammu, MP, Amritsar, Kerala.

Archery – NCOE Kolkata, NCOE Sonepat, NCOE Guwahati, NCOE Manipur, STC Raipur, STC Hyderabad, Amrawati/Pune, Jamshedpur Tata Archery Academy, Jabalpur MP Archery Academy, Sanskardham Sports Academy Gujarat.

Swimming – Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Kolkata.

Basketball – Kochi, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhavnagar, Cuttack, Shillong, Indore.

Judo -Delhi, Jammu, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Sonepat, Kochi, Mumbai, Jalandhar, Warangal, Haridwar, Imphal, Mokokchung, Chandigarh, Aizwal.

Athletics – Trivandrum, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Guwahati, Ranchi.

Yogasana – Chennai, Bangalore, Ranchi, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Karnal (Haryana), Ahmedabad, Pune.

