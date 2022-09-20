Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeNewsGood News! International Sports Facility To Come Up In Dwarka In 3...

Good News! International Sports Facility To Come Up In Dwarka In 3 Years

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Good News! International Sports Facility To Come Up In Dwarka- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

A 51-acre international sports facility with a capacity of 33,000 people will be developed in Dwarka in the coming three years. 

Delhi Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena laid the foundation stone for the facility in Dwarka’s Sector 19B on September 17, 2022, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The integrated multi-sports arena will include a cricket and football stadium. It is a public-private partnership project managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and will cost an estimated Rs 350 crore. 

-- Advertisement --

In an official statement, DDA said real estate developer Omaxe is taking over the project with a concession period of 30 years. Construction of the facility is supposed to be completed in three years and is expected to open by January 2026.

LG said,

“The performance of Indian sportsmen at international events has substantially improved during the last 7-8 years. One of the reasons is that government has put special emphasis on sports and has urged countrymen to participate in sporting events, which has increased our medal tally in international events,” 

FACILITIES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE STADIUM
  • A cricket-cum-football stadium
  • Indoor multi-purpose sports facility- capacity of 2000 seats
  • A sports club with at least 3,000 members,
  • Other sports facilities such as swimming, tennis, badminton, squash, table tennis,
  • Retail stores
  • Hotel
  • Commercial office space.
-- Advertisement --

DDA officials said the arena will encourage sporting events in the Capital and also change the face of the Dwarka sub-city.

The Official Said,

“This is the first such project by DDA in a public-private partnership mode. The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet, while the facility will also have 3.45 lakh square feet of commercial facilities,”

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Presently, DDA has 15 sports complexes, 3 mini sports complexes, 2 public golf courses, 17 swimming pools, and 40 multigyms. The Qutab Golf Course is India’s first public golf course and is also run by DDA.

football in india | KreedOnRead More | Football In India and the world – Know everything about the sport 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleInd vs Aus Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | Ind vs Aus 1st T20I Match Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts
Next articleTop 10 greatest Indian spinners of all-time | Can you guess who tops the list?

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sports Career

10 Rising Sports in India

Sports
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Ind vs Pak | KreedOn

India vs Pakistan | What is The Fuel Behind Their Rivalry?

Cricket
Virat Kohli, KreedOn

Another Record for Skipper Kohli: 1st Batsman To Score 3000 Runs...

News