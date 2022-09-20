Good News! International Sports Facility To Come Up In Dwarka In 3 Years

- Advertisement -

A 51-acre international sports facility with a capacity of 33,000 people will be developed in Dwarka in the coming three years.

Delhi Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena laid the foundation stone for the facility in Dwarka’s Sector 19B on September 17, 2022, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The integrated multi-sports arena will include a cricket and football stadium. It is a public-private partnership project managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and will cost an estimated Rs 350 crore.

In an official statement, DDA said real estate developer Omaxe is taking over the project with a concession period of 30 years. Construction of the facility is supposed to be completed in three years and is expected to open by January 2026.

LG said,

“The performance of Indian sportsmen at international events has substantially improved during the last 7-8 years. One of the reasons is that government has put special emphasis on sports and has urged countrymen to participate in sporting events, which has increased our medal tally in international events,”

FACILITIES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE STADIUM

A cricket-cum-football stadium

Indoor multi-purpose sports facility- capacity of 2000 seats

A sports club with at least 3,000 members,

table tennis, Other sports facilities such as swimming tennis , badminton, squash

Retail stores

Hotel

Commercial office space.

DDA officials said the arena will encourage sporting events in the Capital and also change the face of the Dwarka sub-city.

The Official Said,

"This is the first such project by DDA in a public-private partnership mode. The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet, while the facility will also have 3.45 lakh square feet of commercial facilities,"

Presently, DDA has 15 sports complexes, 3 mini sports complexes, 2 public golf courses, 17 swimming pools, and 40 multigyms. The Qutab Golf Course is India’s first public golf course and is also run by DDA.

