International League T20, UAE: Teams, Teams Owners, Schedule, Trophy, Where To Watch- All Details

- Advertisement -

The inaugural edition of the UAE’s International League T20 is all set to kickstart in 2023. Even before its first-ever season, the tournament grabbed attention thanks to the stars who will take part in this tournament. Many experts predicted that International League T20 has the potential and ability to become the world’s second-best T20 league after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

International League T20 Venue

The inaugural season of the International League T20 will be played at world-class stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

International League T20: Teams & Owners -- Advertisement -- This tournament will have six teams and 34 matches to be played across the UAE. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital)

Dubai Capitals (GMR)

Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline)

MI Emirates (Reliance Industries)

Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global) International League T20 Trophy Presenting the trophy for the inaugural season of International League T20!#internationalleaguet20 #ilt20 #ILT20onlyonzee #ADKR #DesertVipers #DubaiCapitals #GulfGiants #MIEmirates #SharjahWarriors pic.twitter.com/SyyDfCAB0T — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) October 10, 2022 -- Advertisement -- International League T20 unveiled the coveted trophy and this trophy has been designed and constructed by Thomas Lyte, the world-renowned trophy makers from England. His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board, unveiled the trophy.

International League T20 – Schedule

The first edition of the International League T20 will commence on 13th January 2023 to 12th February 2023.

International League T20: Where to Watch in India?

-- Advertisement --

The UAE T20 International League will air LIVE on ZEE’s 10 linear channels in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages as well as on its OTT platform ZEE5.

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport