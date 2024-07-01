Monday, July 1, 2024
Inter-State Athletics: Ancy Sojan Triumphs in Long Jump, Jena Surpasses 80m Mark

Image Source: The Federal
Saiman Das
The final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championship was filled with excitement as the national record in the Mixed Relay was shattered, Ancy Sojan emerged victorious in a close long jump competition, and Kishore Jena surpassed the 80-meter mark for the first time this season.

In the men’s triple jump, Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chitravel had a fierce contest, with Aboobacker winning gold with a leap of 17.00m and Chitravel securing silver with a jump of 16.98m.

Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in the 100m women’s hurdles with a time of 13.05s despite a minor injury, while Tejas Shirse’s Olympic aspirations were dashed despite his gold medal performance.

The India A team, made up of Muhammad Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Kiran Pahal, broke the national record in the mixed 4x400m relay, clocking in at 3:12.87.

The previous national record of 3:14:12, set by Amoj Jacob, Ajmal, Subha Venkatesh, and Jyothika at the Asian Relay Championships in May, has been surpassed. The women’s long jump final met expectations with a thrilling competition between Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh, and Nayana James.

Ancy secured the gold medal on a countback, with both she and Shaili achieving 6.59m, but Ancy’s second-best jump was superior. Seasoned athlete Nayana James claimed third place with a best jump of 6.42m.

Olympic-bound Kishore Jena surpassed 80m for the first time this season, earning bronze in the men’s Javelin Throw. Sahil Silwal made a comeback to win gold with a throw of 81.81m, while Vikrant Malik took silver with a best throw of 81.74m.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

