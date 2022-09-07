Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich DREAM11 Prediction – Champions League 2022 | Where to watch INT vs FCB today’s match | Fantasy Football Prediction Tips

- Advertisement -

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich DREAM11 Prediction UCL 2022: The UEFA Champions League nights are finally back. The draw led to some amazing fixtures, and we can expect some crackling results.

And today there is yet another exciting fixture where we’ll see Bayern fly to Milan to win their first game of the European competition.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, premier league predictions, football betting tips by experts and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at both sides.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan is looking quite focused this season. The Nerazzurri haven’t lifted the trophy in 12 years and coincidentally defeated Bayern 2-0 in the 2010 champions league. Let’s see if they can repeat the magic tonight.

Bayern Munich

Bayern is considered one of the most dangerous sides to face in the Champions League.

The Bavarians are quite familiar with the league and will be looking to lift the trophy for the seventh time. They also have a great attacking force, but surely miss Lewandowski.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich DREAM11 Prediction UCL 2022 | Today’s football prediction

Date Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Time 12:30 AM Venue San Siro Predicted playing XI Inter: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane. Injuries Inter: Lukaku, Dalbert, Gabriel Brazao Bayern: Sarr Players to watch Mane, Davies, Martinez, Dzeko.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match | Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich DREAM11 Prediction

Goalkeeper – Today’s football prediction

Neuer: Handanovic is great between the sticks but we’ll go with Neuer in this one.

Defender – Today’s football prediction

Skriniar: The defender was linked away with a move throughout the summer. Now he’ll be focused to lead Inter’s backline.

De Ligt: The youngster signed for the Bundesliga giants this summer in an attempt to take up a new challenge.

Davies: Is a beast on the left flank and will create problems for Inter’s backline. Marking him will be one of the main agendas for Inzaghi.

Midfielder – Today’s football prediction

Kimmich: Is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. He’ll be looking to lead Bayern’s pitch tonight.

Brozovic: The Croatian has been the heart of Nerazzurri’s center pitch, and has a pass accuracy of 90%.

Calhanoglu: With Pogba’s absence in midfield, Locatelli has perfectly filled in his shoes.

Muller: The playmaker has been crucial for the Bavarians, who somehow gets on the score sheet. Let’s see what Mr funnyman will do in this fixture.

Forwards – Today’s football prediction

Coman: The Frenchman is fast on the wings and will be looking to create problems on the pitch.

Mane: Inter may have relief now that Lewandowski is gone but they must be aware of what Mane can do.

Martinez: The Argentinian striker has already scored three goals this season.

MY DREAM11 captain

Neuer

MY DREAM11 vice-captain

Mane

Who will win today’s football match? Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich DREAM11 Prediction

Given both teams’ domestic form, Bayern will be the favorites to win this one, with a scoreline of 3-1.

Where to watch INT vs Bayern Champions League 2022

In India, the Inter vs Bayern match will be broadcast on Sony Ten channels. You can also watch the match live on Jio TV.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

