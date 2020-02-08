Saturday, February 8, 2020
Home Dream11 Prediction INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Serie A Milan Derby

INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Serie A Milan Derby

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction

INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Inter Milan vs AC Milan

The 23rd match-week of the Serie A brings us a match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium on 9 February. Inter Milan have turned back the clock and are challenging Juventus for their first league title since the 2009-10 season. The Nerazzurri currently sit 3 points below leaders Juventus.

On another hand, their city rivals AC Milan are currently on a 12 match unbeaten streak and sit on 9th place. A victory for Inter will increase the pressure on Juventus, who have been unchallenged in the Serie A for almost 9 years now. However, AC Milan, who has just 1 win in their last 5 Milan Derbies, will look to pull out a surprise. 

Let us have a look at the two teams. 

Inter Milan 

Inter Milan is locked in a fight by the teeth for the Serie A title this season, with just three points dividing them and league leaders Juventus. The addition of quality players like Romelu Lukaku and the recent arrival of Christian Eriksen has brought a fresh spark into the Blue and Black side of Milan.

With a potential title clash hanging over their heads in March, What better way to start it by beating their city rivals, who are unbeaten since November. 

AC Milan

AC Milan has done well to bounce back after 4 defeats in the first 6 games. They also have won five of the seven games played since the start of the new year. Spearheaded by a returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan goes into the game 7 points from the Champions League spot. 

AC Milan has a hard week ahead of them with first Inter and then Juventus in the Coppa Italia. This week could potentially decide how their season could turn, as a victory in both the games will take them closer to a CL spot and Italian Cup finals. However, a loss would put them farther away from CL in the next season. 

INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Serie A, Match Week 23
Venue San Siro, Milan
Date  9 February 2020, Sunday (10 February 2020, Monday in India)
Time 01:15 AM IST
Possible playing XI Inter Milan: 

AC Milan:
Impact players R Lukaku, L Martinez, T Hernandez

My Dream11 Team 

S Handanovic (GK); T Hernandez, M Skirniar, C Biraghi; H Calhanoglu, F Kessie, N Barella, N Brozovic; L Martinez, R Lukaku, A Rebic.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Premier League Match: INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction 

Goalkeeper 

  • Inter Milan’s reliable goalkeeper S Handanovic dons the gloves in our Dream11 team. Handanovic has been crucial in Inter’s title chase in this season, making 56 saves in 21 matches. He has kept 7 clean sheets this season. 

Defenders 

  • Real Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez has been a revelation this season for AC Milan, scoring 5 goals and assisting twice in the league this season. He has made 31 tackles and 24 interceptions this season.

  •  M Skirniar is our second defender. Playing for Inter Milan, Skirniar has made 19 interceptions and 25 tackles in 21 matches. Skrirniar also has completed over 1,300 passes in the league this season, averaging 64.9 per game. 
  • His teammate C Biraghi joins him. Biraghi has 18 tackles and 11 interceptions in 15 apps this season. Going forward with the ball, he has made 463 passes, while registering 3 assists. 

Midfielders 

  • H Calhanoglu has been in good form, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in the 2019-20 season. The Turkish midfielder has made 806 passes, averaging 57.9 passes per 90 minutes.  F Kessie has made 727 passes in 19 appearances with an average of 38.3 passes per game. 
  • Both Calhanoglu and Kessie help the defence as well. They have made 30 tackles each. Calhanoglu has read passes much better with 22 interceptions compared to Kessie’s 14 interceptions. 

  • Marcelo Brozovic has been in top form for Inter Milan this season. With over  140o passes this season, Brozovic has recorded 2 goals and 5 assists. Defensively, he has made 51 tackles and 8 interceptions for Inter.
  • N Barella has scored 1 goal and assisted 3 times. He has made 706 passes and 23 tackles this season. 

Forwards 

  • Martinez and R Lukaku are among the top forward duos this season. While Martinez has scored 11 goals and 1 assist, Lukaku has 16 goals with 2 assists. The Belgian is only behind Juve’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the top scorer’s list this season. 

  • A Rebic has been in good form recently. He has scored 3 goals the last month or so. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also a great option to have in your team. He has scored 1 goal in 4 matches. 

Dream11 Team Stats: INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction

Position Player Name Price Points

 

 Goals Assists
Goalkeeper  S Handanovic 8.5 cr 47
Defenders  T Hernandez 9 cr 39.5 5 2
M Skriniar 8 cr 33
C Biraghi 8.5 cr 20.5 3
  Midfielders H Calhanoglu 9.5 cr 31 3 1
F Kessie 8.5 cr 28.5 1
M Brozovic 9 cr 59.5 2 5
N Barella 8.5 cr 24 1 3
  Forwards A Rebic 9.5 cr 12.5 3
L Martinez 10 cr 69 11 1
R Lukaku 11 cr 66 16 2

Manan Dharamshi
I usually describe myself with three 'F's, i.e, Food, Football and Films. Born and Brought up in Bangalore since the mid-1990s, I have always had a huge interest in playing football, cricket and watching other sports. People who know me always tell I bleed football. Sports, and Football, in particular, has helped me through hard times and helped me to shape my view on the world. And that is one of the reasons why I want to serve as a Sports Journalist.
Previous articleBFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

RELATED ARTICLES

Dream11 Prediction

TOT vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

KreedOn Network -
TOT vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City The Jose Mourinho versus Pep Guardiola rivalry returns!! Matchday 25 of the Premier League...
Read more
Dream11 Prediction

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Dream11 Prediction | Madrid Derby

Manan Dharamshi -
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Dream11 Prediction 2020 | RM vs ATM Madrid Derby Real Madrid welcomes neighbours Atletico Madrid in the 22nd...
Read more
ATK

ATK vs FCG Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs FC Goa 

KreedOn Network -
ATK vs FCG Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs FC Goa  The 62nd match of the Indian Super League features ATK who will host FC...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
TOT vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

TOT vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

MUN vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

MUN vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Manchester United vs Manchester City  

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Prediction

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Prediction | Manchester City vs Everton 

Premier Badminton League 2019