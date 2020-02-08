INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Serie A Milan Derby

INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Inter Milan vs AC Milan

The 23rd match-week of the Serie A brings us a match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium on 9 February. Inter Milan have turned back the clock and are challenging Juventus for their first league title since the 2009-10 season. The Nerazzurri currently sit 3 points below leaders Juventus.

On another hand, their city rivals AC Milan are currently on a 12 match unbeaten streak and sit on 9th place. A victory for Inter will increase the pressure on Juventus, who have been unchallenged in the Serie A for almost 9 years now. However, AC Milan, who has just 1 win in their last 5 Milan Derbies, will look to pull out a surprise.

Let us have a look at the two teams.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan is locked in a fight by the teeth for the Serie A title this season, with just three points dividing them and league leaders Juventus. The addition of quality players like Romelu Lukaku and the recent arrival of Christian Eriksen has brought a fresh spark into the Blue and Black side of Milan.

With a potential title clash hanging over their heads in March, What better way to start it by beating their city rivals, who are unbeaten since November.

AC Milan

AC Milan has done well to bounce back after 4 defeats in the first 6 games. They also have won five of the seven games played since the start of the new year. Spearheaded by a returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan goes into the game 7 points from the Champions League spot.

AC Milan has a hard week ahead of them with first Inter and then Juventus in the Coppa Italia. This week could potentially decide how their season could turn, as a victory in both the games will take them closer to a CL spot and Italian Cup finals. However, a loss would put them farther away from CL in the next season.

INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Serie A, Match Week 23 Venue San Siro, Milan Date 9 February 2020, Sunday (10 February 2020, Monday in India) Time 01:15 AM IST Possible playing XI Inter Milan: AC Milan: Impact players R Lukaku, L Martinez, T Hernandez

My Dream11 Team

S Handanovic (GK); T Hernandez, M Skirniar, C Biraghi; H Calhanoglu, F Kessie, N Barella, N Brozovic; L Martinez, R Lukaku, A Rebic.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Premier League Match: INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Inter Milan’s reliable goalkeeper S Handanovic dons the gloves in our Dream11 team. Handanovic has been crucial in Inter’s title chase in this season, making 56 saves in 21 matches. He has kept 7 clean sheets this season.

30% – Samir Handanovic has saved 24 of the 79 penalties faced in Serie A, 30%. Insurmountable. #InterAtalanta — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 11, 2020

Defenders

Real Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez has been a revelation this season for AC Milan, scoring 5 goals and assisting twice in the league this season. He has made 31 tackles and 24 interceptions this season.

AC Milan LB Theo Hernández has scored a goal, assisted or created a big chance in 9 out of his last 10 starts. That’s an incredible run of form. The 22 year old former Atlético & Real Madrid prodigy finally fulfilling his potential. pic.twitter.com/ZO5jp7Ifk5 — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 3, 2020

M Skirniar is our second defender. Playing for Inter Milan, Skirniar has made 19 interceptions and 25 tackles in 21 matches. Skrirniar also has completed over 1,300 passes in the league this season, averaging 64.9 per game.

His teammate C Biraghi joins him. Biraghi has 18 tackles and 11 interceptions in 15 apps this season. Going forward with the ball, he has made 463 passes, while registering 3 assists.

Midfielders

H Calhanoglu has been in good form, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in the 2019-20 season. The Turkish midfielder has made 806 passes, averaging 57.9 passes per 90 minutes. F Kessie has made 727 passes in 19 appearances with an average of 38.3 passes per game.

Both Calhanoglu and Kessie help the defence as well. They have made 30 tackles each. Calhanoglu has read passes much better with 22 interceptions compared to Kessie’s 14 interceptions.

#StatheadQotD Today's Stathead Answer of the Day: Marcelo Brozović completed the most passes this year in Serie A. Research more stats like this on our site! https://t.co/j47r3dl3ST — ⚽️FBref.com⚽️ (@fbref) January 9, 2020

Marcelo Brozovic has been in top form for Inter Milan this season. With over 140o passes this season, Brozovic has recorded 2 goals and 5 assists. Defensively, he has made 51 tackles and 8 interceptions for Inter.

N Barella has scored 1 goal and assisted 3 times. He has made 706 passes and 23 tackles this season.

Forwards

Martinez and R Lukaku are among the top forward duos this season. While Martinez has scored 11 goals and 1 assist, Lukaku has 16 goals with 2 assists. The Belgian is only behind Juve’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the top scorer’s list this season.

Romelu Lukaku continued his impressive form over the weekend 👀 🇧🇪 The forward scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0. Lukaku's stats for Inter 🔥

✅ 22 games

⚽ 16 goals

🅰️ 2 assists How many goals do you think he will score this season? 🤔#ForzaInter #SerieA — WinDrawWin Ghana (@WinDrawWinGH) February 3, 2020

A Rebic has been in good form recently. He has scored 3 goals the last month or so. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also a great option to have in your team. He has scored 1 goal in 4 matches.

