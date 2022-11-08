Injury Scare! Rohit Sharma got injured ahead of T20 WC Semifinal Clash | #T20WC #RohitSharma- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma got injured ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England. He hurt his right forearm during an optional training session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit was batting in the nets going through usual drills but was struck by a ball while facing the team’s throwdown specialist, Raghu, following which he immediately looked in a bit of pain.

After that, the captain took a break and sat on the sides, and later the ice pack was applied over the injured area. He was immediately attended by the physio and some other members of the support staff.

Rohit was also seen talking to mind coach Paddy Upton as he iced the area. After monitoring him for some time, Rohit tried to take strike again but left the session mid-way. Though the extent of the injury was not known, and no official statement has been made till now.

Team India has had a brilliant campaign so far and won two closely fought games against Pakistan and Bangladesh and also registered convincing wins over Netherlands and Zimbabwe. On 10th November (Thursday), India will take on England at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

