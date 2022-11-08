Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterInjury Scare! Rohit Sharma got injured ahead of T20 WC Semifinal Clash...

Injury Scare! Rohit Sharma got injured ahead of T20 WC Semifinal Clash | #T20WC #RohitSharma- KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Injury Scare! Rohit Sharma got injured ahead of T20 WC Semifinal Clash- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma got injured ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England. He hurt his right forearm during an optional training session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit was batting in the nets going through usual drills but was struck by a ball while facing the team’s throwdown specialist, Raghu, following which he immediately looked in a bit of pain.

After that, the captain took a break and sat on the sides, and later the ice pack was applied over the injured area. He was immediately attended by the physio and some other members of the support staff.

Rohit was also seen talking to mind coach Paddy Upton as he iced the area. After monitoring him for some time, Rohit tried to take strike again but left the session mid-way. Though the extent of the injury was not known, and no official statement has been made till now.

-- Advertisement --

Team India has had a brilliant campaign so far and won two closely fought games against Pakistan and Bangladesh and also registered convincing wins over Netherlands and Zimbabwe. On 10th November (Thursday), India will take on England at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

Top 10 most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTop 10 Best Pre-Workout Supplements | Boost Your Energy Levels

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men & women Indian cricketers- KreedOn

Big News! BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men...

Cricket
Ravi Shastri hails for King Kohli: “Chup kar diya na sabko?”

Ravi Shastri Lauds King Kohli: “Chup kar diya na sabko?” |...

KreedOn Banter
Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate of the game- KreedOn

Top 10 Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate...

Sports 2.0
Batting Stance- KreedOn

What is Batting Stance in Cricket? Know Different Ways Batters Use...

Cricket