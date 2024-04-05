Friday, April 5, 2024
Injury Blow: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Withdraw Badminton Asia Championships

Injury Blow: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Withdraw Badminton Asia Championships
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships due to Satwik’s ongoing shoulder injury. Last April, the duo, currently holding the world number-one ranking, etched their names in history by ending a 58-year drought for India at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai. They became the first Indians since Dinesh Khanna to clinch the title. Khanna’s victory dated back to 1965. Despite their stellar performance this season, securing the French Open Super 750 title and finishing as runners-up in two other tournaments, Satwik and Chirag have chosen to skip the upcoming championship.

Satwik has been grappling with a recurring shoulder injury, which had previously hindered him but didn’t impede his success alongside Chirag as they clinched accolades for their nation. However, after the recent European leg, the injury resurfaced. Currently reigning as the world’s top-ranked pair Satwiksairaj and Chirag for the tenth consecutive week, surpassing Saina Nehwal‘s record, Satwik and Chirag have had an illustrious run, securing various titles including bronze at the 2022 World Championships, gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, gold at the 2023 Asia Championships, gold at the 2023 Asian Games, victory at the 2022 Thomas Cup, triumph at the 2023 Indonesia Super 1000, and success at the 2023 Korea Open.

The absence of the top duo implies that HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and PV Sindhu will now be at the forefront of India’s representation at the esteemed competition.

Best Badminton Rackets in India at the Best Price | Smash into Success

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

