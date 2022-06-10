Friday, June 10, 2022
Indonesia Masters 2022 LATEST UPDATES – Sindhu & Sen landed into the Quaterfinals

By Nidhi Singh
Sindhu, Lakshya enters Quarterfinals IM 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
Two-time Olympic medalist, P V Sindhu entered the quarter-finals of Indonesia Masters (IM) 2022. World Championship bronze winner Lakshya Sen also made it to the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.

PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals after a grueling win over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung ( 23-21, 20-22, 21-11). PV Sindhu started this IM campaign 2022 with a win over Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the first round.

Sindhu will face old foe Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (today) who is seeded fifth, in the last eight of the tournament.

An impressive win by Lakshya Sen over Rasmus Gemke (world number 13 ) of Denmark in 54 minutes by 21-18, 21-15. Lakshya and Rasmus Gemke had met for the first time during this match.

India’s Lakshya Sen will be battling for a semifinal spot with Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Friday. The duo met already when Chou crushed Lakshya at the Thomas Cup last month.

Today’s Indonesia Masters schedule

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen

  • Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022
  • Round: Quarter-finals
  • Date: 10 June 2022
  • Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon

  • Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022
  • Round: Quarter-finals
  • Date: 10 June 2022
  • Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy qualified for the second round of mixed doubles in the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta on Wednesday. They defeated Indonesia’s Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani ( 21-15, 21-14) within 29 minutes. Aakarshi Kashyap was eliminated from the tournament in a first-round defeat against USA’s Beiwen Zhang.

