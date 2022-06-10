- Advertisement -

Two-time Olympic medalist, P V Sindhu entered the quarter-finals of Indonesia Masters (IM) 2022. World Championship bronze winner Lakshya Sen also made it to the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.

Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu beats Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in 2nd round match by 23-21, 20-22, 21-11 in a match that lasted 70 mins. Sindhu enters Quarter-Final. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mARD0UV7Op — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals after a grueling win over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung ( 23-21, 20-22, 21-11). PV Sindhu started this IM campaign 2022 with a win over Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the first round.

Sindhu will face old foe Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (today) who is seeded fifth, in the last eight of the tournament.

An impressive win by Lakshya Sen over Rasmus Gemke (world number 13 ) of Denmark in 54 minutes by 21-18, 21-15. Lakshya and Rasmus Gemke had met for the first time during this match.

India’s Lakshya Sen will be battling for a semifinal spot with Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Friday. The duo met already when Chou crushed Lakshya at the Thomas Cup last month.

Today’s Indonesia Masters schedule

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022

Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022 Round : Quarter-finals

: Quarter-finals Date: 10 June 2022

10 June 2022 Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022

Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022 Round : Quarter-finals

: Quarter-finals Date: 10 June 2022

10 June 2022 Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy qualified for the second round of mixed doubles in the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta on Wednesday. They defeated Indonesia’s Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani ( 21-15, 21-14) within 29 minutes. Aakarshi Kashyap was eliminated from the tournament in a first-round defeat against USA’s Beiwen Zhang.

