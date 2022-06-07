Indonesia Masters 2022 | India’s Squad | Schedule | Where to Watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Fadil Imran, Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) Secretary-General informed that a total of 247 of the world’s best shuttlers from 32 countries will participate in the eminent Indonesia masters 2022.

Indonesia Masters 2022 Date and Venue

The event is scheduled to be held from June 7 – 12 at Istora Senayan, Jakarta. Under health protocols, spectators will be allowed inside the stadium as this tournament was suspended for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge at the Indonesia Master 2022 badminton. Unfortunately, Srikanth due to injury, and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won’t compete.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Thomas Cup 2022 fame HS Prannoy will be in action in the women’s and men’s singles events respectively. Chirag-Satwin pair won’t participate in the BWF Super 500. Lakshya Sen (world no 09) will face Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the opening round.

In Women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will be in the top half and face Jacqueline Lima and Samia Lima of Brazil.

Indonesia Masters 2022 Schedule

BWF EVENTS JUNE 07-12 #IndonesiaMasters2022 ( Super 500 )

14 -19 #IndonesiaOpen2022 ( Super 1000 )

28-03 #MalaysiaOpen2022 ( Super 750 ) -- Advertisement -- Udah pada siap ngeIstora belum nih ?? pic.twitter.com/yTF4UY6Rzn — #IndonesiaMasters2022 (@BadmintonLive1) May 22, 2022

Schedule

Qualification Round: June 7, 2022

1st Round: June 8, 2022 – 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST

2nd Round: June 9, 2022 – 7:30 AM IST to 7 PM IST

Where to watch

The Indonesia Masters 2022 will be live-streamed on Voot. Live telecast on Sports18 TV channel, from the quarterfinal onwards, begins on June 10.

India’s Squad: Top Players in Action

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap; Qualifiers: Sourabh Verma, Subhankar Dey

Women’s Singles : PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal; Qualifier: Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles : B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu; Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Ashith Surya-Vasantha Kumar-Hanumaiah Ranganatha

Women’s Doubles : N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles : Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa; Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto.

