Friday, April 26, 2024
India’s Young Athletes Shine with Four Golds on Day Two at U20 Asian Athletics

India's Young Athletes Shine with Four Golds on Day Two at U20 Asian Athletics | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics
By Saiman Das
Indian athletes showcased a remarkable performance at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai, securing four gold medals on the Day 2 of the tournament. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Ranvir Singh clinched the gold with a time of 9:22.62, while Ekta Dey triumphed in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a winning time of 10:31.92. Anurag Singh Kaler dominated the men’s shot put with a distance of 19.23m, and Pavana Nagaraj topped the women’s long jump to bring in another gold for India. Along with these wins, India collected a total of seven medals on this day. In the men’s shot put, the defending champion Siddharth Choudhary earned a bronze medal with his second throw reaching 19.02m, while his other attempts fell below 19m.

Sahana Kumari’s daughter, Pavana, set a remarkable record by leaping 6.32 meters to secure the gold medal in the women’s long jump event. Earlier, race walker Aarti kicked off the day’s competition by earning a bronze in the women’s 10,000m, achieving a time of 47:45.33 and qualifying for the World U20 Athletics Championships, which required a time under 49 minutes.

Amanat Kamboj, who trains at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala, Punjab, with support from REC Limited, contributed a silver medal to the team’s success. Her best throw reached 50.45 meters, surpassing the U20 World Athletics Championships qualification standard. Aman Choudhary secured a bronze in the men’s 400m with a timing of 47.53 seconds, while Vinod Singh earned a silver in the men’s 5000m by clocking 14:09.44. Overall, India claimed nine medals on the second day of the event, comprising four gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Top 10 Best Carrom Boards | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Carrom Board Available Online


