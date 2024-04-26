India’s Young Athletes Shine with Four Golds on Day Two at U20 Asian Athletics

- Advertisement -

Indian athletes showcased a remarkable performance at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai, securing four gold medals on the Day 2 of the tournament. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Ranvir Singh clinched the gold with a time of 9:22.62, while Ekta Dey triumphed in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a winning time of 10:31.92. Anurag Singh Kaler dominated the men’s shot put with a distance of 19.23m, and Pavana Nagaraj topped the women’s long jump to bring in another gold for India. Along with these wins, India collected a total of seven medals on this day. In the men’s shot put, the defending champion Siddharth Choudhary earned a bronze medal with his second throw reaching 19.02m, while his other attempts fell below 19m.

Sahana Kumari’s daughter, Pavana, set a remarkable record by leaping 6.32 meters to secure the gold medal in the women’s long jump event. Earlier, race walker Aarti kicked off the day’s competition by earning a bronze in the women’s 10,000m, achieving a time of 47:45.33 and qualifying for the World U20 Athletics Championships, which required a time under 49 minutes.

Amanat Kamboj, who trains at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala, Punjab, with support from REC Limited, contributed a silver medal to the team’s success. Her best throw reached 50.45 meters, surpassing the U20 World Athletics Championships qualification standard. Aman Choudhary secured a bronze in the men’s 400m with a timing of 47.53 seconds, while Vinod Singh earned a silver in the men’s 5000m by clocking 14:09.44. Overall, India claimed nine medals on the second day of the event, comprising four gold, two silver, and three bronze.

