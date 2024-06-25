India’s Squad for Zimbabwe Series Announced: Shubman Gill to Lead India; Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma Receives Maiden Call Ups

- Advertisement -

The 15-member Squad of India for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe has been revealed, with prominent players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav being given a break. Additionally, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are currently participating in the T20 World Cup in the Americas, will also be rested before the demanding upcoming season.

The series will begin on July 6 in Harare, with additional matches scheduled for July 7, 10, 13, and 14, all taking place in Harare. Shubman Gill has been named captain of team India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit. Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande have earned their maiden team India call-ups following their impressive performances in the IPL.

The upcoming series will proceed without key fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, who are taking a well-earned break. In their absence, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan, previously part of the standby group for the T20 World Cup, have been added to the main squad. Additionally, Rinku Singh, a skilled batsman previously left out of the T20 World Cup squad for the tournaments in the USA and West Indies, has been included, much to the delight of his supporters. The 15-member squad also features Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were part of the World Cup contingent but did not play in the matches.

For the newcomers, Abhishek and Parag stood out in IPL 17 with their exceptional batting performances. Abhishek, a Punjab batsman playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored an impressive 484 runs. Meanwhile, Parag, representing Rajasthan Royals and the first player from Assam to join the senior Indian team, accumulated 573 runs.

