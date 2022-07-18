Monday, July 18, 2022
India’s most successful sport “Shooting” has been removed from Commonwealth Games 2022 | See how it impacts

By Nidhi Singh
shooting removed from Commonwealth Games 2022 - KreedOn
Image Source- India Today
Shooting, a fortunate sport for India, has been removed from Commonwealth Games 2022 scheduled to be held from July 28 2022 in Birmingham. Shooting is traditionally one of India’s most successful sport in CWG history. Last year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed its disappointment and threatened to boycott the Games.

Shooting is currently an optional sport at the CWG. The host country expressed concerns about distance issues. The proposal was to hold the Shooting events at Bisley, which is 150 miles away from Birmingham. 

Why shooting is not included in CWG 2022?

Birmingham did not choose shooting sports as the host city has the right to choose the optional sports. 

How will it impact India?

The absence of shooting in the Commonwealth Games 2022 will hugely impact India’s medal count. This sport has added 16 medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast.

In the history of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian shooters collected a bagful of medals and is considered India’s most successful sport in the event with a total of 135 medals including 63 gold achieved so far. 

Shooting secured the top spot in India’s Commonwealth Games Medal Tally

SportGoldSiverBronzeTotal medals
Shooting634428135
Weightlifting434834125
Wrestling433722102
Boxing8121737
Badminton771125
Table tennis641020
Athletics5101328
Archery3148
Hockey1304
Squash1203
Lawn Tennis1124
Judo0358
Gymnastics0123
Swimming0011

 

Manu Bhakkar Said –

“I think the Indian team should consider boycotting the Commonwealth Games to make a bold statement. Exclusion of shooting is not fair. It looks like we are being taken for granted”

In Gold Coast, CWG held in 2018, India finished third in the medals table with a total of 66 medals including all sports. This year at Birmingham, India could slip to anywhere between fifth and eighth place, according to IOA estimates.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022 – Schedule | Indian Squad | CWG 2022 Mascot | All you need to know 

Nidhi Singh
