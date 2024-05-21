Tuesday, May 21, 2024
India’s Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Secures Gold with Record Time at Asian Relays

India's Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Secures Gold with Record Time at Asian Relays | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
India’s mixed 4×400 relay team set a new national record and clinched the gold medal at the first Asian Relays on Monday. However, they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

The team, comprising Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan, completed the race in 3 minutes and 14.12 seconds. This broke the previous national record of 3:14.34, which was set by the Indian team when they won the silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

India faces a challenging path to secure a spot in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics, as only sixteen teams will compete in this event.

Fourteen teams have already secured their places at the Paris Olympics by qualifying at the World Athletics Relays held earlier this month in Nassau, Bahamas. This leaves only two remaining spots, which will be awarded based on the fastest times recorded by countries up until the qualification deadline of June 30.

The Indian team withdrew from the second round of the qualifiers after Ramesh sustained an injury during the men’s 4x400m relay race.

Subsequently, both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams secured their spots for Paris during the second round of qualification heats.

Top 20 Best Chess Boards | Elevate Your Chess Game with the Best

