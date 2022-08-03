Wednesday, August 3, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022

India’s Lawn Bowls team made history on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 Day 5 Highlights

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Commonwealth Games 2022 day 5 results- KreedOn
Image Source- The Print
Day 5 proved to be a wonderful day for Indian fans as Indian athletes showed some jovial results by winning 4 more medals including 2 golds and 2 silvers in Commonwealth Games 2022. History was made by India’s Women’s Fours team in lawn bowls event. They defeated South Africa by 17-10 in the gold medal match and clinched India’s first ever medal in the sport. 

Robust performance produced by India’s Men’s Table Tennis team. They outsmarted Singapore in the final to clinch the gold medal for the nation. In the men’s singles semi-final, New Zealand’s Paul Coll defeated Indian squash player, Saurav Ghosal. 

India’s Mixed Badminton team settled with silver as they lost to Malaysia in the finals. Weightlifter Vikas won another silver medal for India in the Men’s 96 kg weightlifting final. 

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Results

Lawn Bowls

India bagged historic gold in the women’s four lawn bowls event. Indian women’s team beat South Africa by 17-10 and made history by winning the first-ever gold medal in this event.

Women’s discus throw

Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finish fifth and eighth in the discus throw finals respectively.

Badminton

India’s Mixed Badminton team settled with silver metal in the final of CWG 2022. Indian team lost to Malaysia in the finals.

Pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the match in the opening doubles. Kidambi Srikanth lost the match against Tze Yong NG. Whereas, PV Sindhu wins in straight sets against Jin Wei Goh.

Weightlifting

Punam Yadav was disqualified in the women’s 76kg final. Usha Bannur finishes sixth overall with a total of 205 kg in the women’s 87kg final. Heavyweight lifter, Vikas Thakur won a silver medal for India in the Men’s 96 kg weightlifting final.

Boxing 

Boxer, Rohit Tokas displayed a tremendous show with a 5-0 win against Alfred Kotey of Ghana. He storms into the quarterfinals in the men’s over 63.5 kg-67 kg.
https://twitter.com/BFI_official/status/1554536553287786497

Squash

Saurav Ghosal lost the men’s singles semi-final 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to Paul Coll from New Zealand. Whereas, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar 3-0 in women’s singles plate-semifinal

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1554513232785977344

Hockey

India had a 1-3 defeat against England in their Pool A Women’s Hockey fixture.
https://twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia/status/1554478013722804235

Athletics

Indian sprinter, Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women’s 100m semi-final and finishes fourth in the event.
https://twitter.com/DuteeChand/status/1554478140923252736

Shot Put

Manpreet Kaur qualifies for the final with the best try of 16.78m.

 

Aquatics

Indian swimmers, Kushagra Rawat and Advait qualify for the men’s 1500m freestyle final.

https://twitter.com/airnewsalerts/status/1554451101348290562
For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
Previous articleCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

